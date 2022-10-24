Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
kwhi.com
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
kwhi.com
HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD APPROVES REQUEST TO ADD STORAGE CONTAINER AT FLOYD’S WINE LOUNGE
The Brenham Historic Preservation Board gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for a downtown business to add a shipping container onsite. The board unanimously approved a Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application from Floyd’s Wine Lounge at 315 South Baylor Street to set a 20x8 shipping container next to the BNSF rail spur. The container will be used for dry goods and patio storage, not expanded seating.
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT TO REVIEW PROPOSALS FOR COMPLEX PROPERTY APPRAISAL SERVICES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors opened bids for a complex property appraisal contract at its meeting Tuesday. Four proposals for complex property appraisal services were received by the appraisal district. The process is to determine a vendor that would appraise all oil, gas, industrial and utilities in Washington County.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
kwhi.com
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET IN CHAPPELL HILL SUNDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce calls all trick or treaters to the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., kids and their families can collect goodies from businesses throughout downtown. There will be games for all ages, a costume contest and...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE PROGRAM 10-27-2022
All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
kwhi.com
51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY
This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The couple took the leap in 2021 and is shining light on a historic building after an interior makeover.
kwhi.com
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED THURSDAY
A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
kwhi.com
SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY
St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
kwhi.com
OVER 3,000 PEOPLE VOTE EARLY IN THREE DAYS
Early voting continues at a consistent pace in Washington County for the midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson says there were 964 voters on Wednesday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, including 869 for the school bond election. The total through three days of early...
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
cw39.com
Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
