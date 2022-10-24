ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD APPROVES REQUEST TO ADD STORAGE CONTAINER AT FLOYD’S WINE LOUNGE

The Brenham Historic Preservation Board gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for a downtown business to add a shipping container onsite. The board unanimously approved a Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application from Floyd’s Wine Lounge at 315 South Baylor Street to set a 20x8 shipping container next to the BNSF rail spur. The container will be used for dry goods and patio storage, not expanded seating.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES

County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET IN CHAPPELL HILL SUNDAY

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce calls all trick or treaters to the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., kids and their families can collect goodies from businesses throughout downtown. There will be games for all ages, a costume contest and...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO

The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED

The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY

This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED THURSDAY

A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY

St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

OVER 3,000 PEOPLE VOTE EARLY IN THREE DAYS

Early voting continues at a consistent pace in Washington County for the midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson says there were 964 voters on Wednesday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, including 869 for the school bond election. The total through three days of early...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy