American Idol contestant Pia Toscano releases her debut album ‘I’m Good’

We saw singer Pia Toscano take the stage on American Idol back in 2011 quickly, becoming one of America’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since Toscano’s appearance on the singing competition show, she has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career.

Toscano has performed with music legends such as David Foster and Andrea Bocelli. She even got to perform the National Anthem at an L.A. Kings game, sang “God Bless America” and so much more.

She released her debut album in October and she performed one of her singles off the album, “What If We,” on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Her debut album “I’m Good” is out now and available wherever you get your music. Pia’s musical film “1660 Vine” begins streaming on demand on Nov. 4.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 24, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.