ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Orlando woman killed in Sunday crash east of DeLand

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CXa1_0ikdXS8N00

A rear-end crash on U.S. 92 east of DeLand early Sunday killed an Orlando woman, Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators said.

The crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. at West Parkway. A 43-year-old Orlando woman was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where she died, troopers said.

The Orlando woman was a passenger in a Toyota Scion that was struck from behind, troopers said.

Other news:Daytona motorcyclist fatally shot in road-rage gunfight

FHP zeroing in on vehicle that killed cyclist in hit-and-run near Daytona Beach

According to FHP, the Toyota Scion was traveling west on U.S. 92, when a Toyota Corolla that was behind failed to slow down and slammed into the back of the Scion.

The driver of the Scion, a 38-year-old woman from DeLand, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 22-year-old woman from DeLand, also suffered minor injuries, investigating troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
People

Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others

The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75

Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy