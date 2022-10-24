Read full article on original website
Potential witnesses testify during pretrial hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley
A judge will determine if expert witness testimony can be used during the trials of James and Jennifer Crumbley. The couple is facing charges after prosecutors argue that they did not act properly to help their son, accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Detroit rapper Sameerah ‘Creme’ Marrel, charged in $5 million fraud case, on the run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sameerah Marrel, one of two Metro Detroit rappers charged with stealing more than $5 million from the United States IRS, is believed to be on the run after failing to appear for multiple court proceedings related to the case. Marrel and another woman, Noelle Brown, were...
Warren man wins $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize using random number generator
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man used an online random number generator to pick the numbers that won him a $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize. "I’ve been playing Lucky For Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers," Aaron Essenmacher said. "When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online."
Invasive worm that causes Beech leaf disease spreading to Oakland and Wayne counties
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - The invasive microscopic worm that has devastated trees in the Northeast U.S. and was reported for the first time in Michigan this year has now spread to the state's two most populated counties. Beech leaf disease, which can cause damage to the tissue of foliage...
Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, the district announced Friday. These systems are in response to safety threats both locally and nationwide. The Evolv systems were ordered and will be on a four-year lease. According to Superintendent Ken Weaver, these...
Whitmer-Dixon clash in final debate • More affordable housing in Midtown • License plate reading technology
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer faced off in their second debate and if there was any remaining question about where the two candidates for governor stood on issues like abortion, school safety, education and the roads - they battled on stage to provide answers. Before the...
MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law. Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps. Many of the...
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon respond after Tuesday's governor's debate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The second and final debate between Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon wrapped up on Tuesday but, two weeks until Election Day, it's far from over. Tuesday's debate was fiery at times as they battled it out over abortion, school safety, education...
Great-looking Friday on the way
FOX 2 - Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region. There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system. Halloween will NOT be...
Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week
(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
Rain throughout Wednesday morning as temperatures start to fade
(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet morning in Southeast Michigan. Here's 4 a.m. radar with plenty of light to moderate rain. There will be a few lulls here and there, but plan for the rain throughout the morning before tapering off mid-to-late afternoon. A Northwest wind will pick up...
Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
