Alabama State

fox2detroit.com

Warren man wins $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize using random number generator

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man used an online random number generator to pick the numbers that won him a $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize. "I’ve been playing Lucky For Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers," Aaron Essenmacher said. "When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online."
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, the district announced Friday. These systems are in response to safety threats both locally and nationwide. The Evolv systems were ordered and will be on a four-year lease. According to Superintendent Ken Weaver, these...
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law. Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps. Many of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon respond after Tuesday's governor's debate

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The second and final debate between Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon wrapped up on Tuesday but, two weeks until Election Day, it's far from over. Tuesday's debate was fiery at times as they battled it out over abortion, school safety, education...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Great-looking Friday on the way

FOX 2 - Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region. There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system. Halloween will NOT be...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week

(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Rain throughout Wednesday morning as temperatures start to fade

(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet morning in Southeast Michigan. Here's 4 a.m. radar with plenty of light to moderate rain. There will be a few lulls here and there, but plan for the rain throughout the morning before tapering off mid-to-late afternoon. A Northwest wind will pick up...
fox2detroit.com

Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
MICHIGAN STATE

