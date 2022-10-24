ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé inadvertently confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

Beyoncé is coming.

The “Alien Superstar” singer inadvertently confirmed her summer 2023 “Renaissance” tour during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022 in Santa Monica.

Beyoncé to release new single at midnight

One of the auction items, at the Saturday night fundraiser, was an extravagant ticket package that would make any Beyhive member lose their breath .

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” read the item via a post on social media . “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

The winning bidder reportedly paid between $45,000 to $50,000 for the tickets according to Variety .

Beyonce announces new album ‘Renaissance,’ graces cover of British Vogue

The theater was founded in 2017 by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her stepfather, actor Richard Lawson.

While Beyoncé hasn’t released the information to fans, reports claim the singer has been seeking out stadiums for the tour next summer.

While fans await tour details, they’re also awaiting corresponding visuals to the album’s 16 tracks.

The 28-time Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album “Renaissance” in July of this year.

