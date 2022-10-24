Survivor has had some memorable quotes over the years. It started with Sue Hawk's epic rat and snake speech on season 1's final Tribal Council. Of course, there have been others along the way. I'm obviously somewhat partial to Phillip Sheppard's "I saw you guys get a scoop of the crispy" accusation. And then there is the best thing ever said on Survivor, courtesy of the one and only Coach: "Jack and Jill. Loved it. Adam Sandler — personally, I'm a fan. It was funny, but at the same time, there was a message, and that message was hey, family comes first."

