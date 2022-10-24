Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
George R.R. Martin would've preferred to start House of the Dragon 'much earlier'
Now that House of the Dragon season 1 is complete, it's time to reflect on the creative choices that were made. The HBO fantasy series was quite bold with the way it used time jumps and casting changes to tell its story over the course of years. But were these the right choices? That's what Westeros creator George R.R. Martin, whose novel Fire & Blood is the basis for House of the Dragon, discusses in a new interview with fellow fantasy writer David Anthony Durham.
EW.com
Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene
First impressions are important on Survivor. But you know what is even more important? Not needlessly separating yourself from the group. Yet it appears that is exactly what one contestant did when three tribes merged onto one beach this week on Survivor 43, only we didn't see it on TV.
EW.com
Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'
Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat featured a touching tribute to late cast member Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week at 67. The 30-second video, which you can watch below, showcases clips of the Emmy-winning actor bringing his infectious energy to such Fox series as Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters, and The Masked Singer. The memorial concludes with a title card that reads, "Forever a part of the Fox family."
EW.com
Survivor 43 recap: Death of the hourglass
Survivor has had some memorable quotes over the years. It started with Sue Hawk's epic rat and snake speech on season 1's final Tribal Council. Of course, there have been others along the way. I'm obviously somewhat partial to Phillip Sheppard's "I saw you guys get a scoop of the crispy" accusation. And then there is the best thing ever said on Survivor, courtesy of the one and only Coach: "Jack and Jill. Loved it. Adam Sandler — personally, I'm a fan. It was funny, but at the same time, there was a message, and that message was hey, family comes first."
EW.com
Rihanna releases poignant new ballad 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
The wait is over, Navy. Rihanna's long-awaited return to music is officially here to lift all of our spirits. The "Diamonds" singer released "Lift Me Up," her first new song as a lead artist in six years, as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Friday. The raw, poignant ballad — which was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the film's director, Ryan Coogler — is a tribute to the life and legacy of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.
EW.com
Jennifer Coolidge and her White Lotus season 2 costars reveal their worst vacation moments
If there's one thing The White Lotus has taught us, it's that vacations are never as perfect as you expect them to be. And that holds true for the stars of HBO's hit satire, who've experienced their fair share of nightmare situations while traveling. Ahead of The White Lotus' return...
EW.com
Chad season 2 lands at Roku following TBS cancellation
Viewers haven't seen the last of Chad after all. Nasim Pedrad's coming-of-age sitcom has been picked up by the Roku Channel after being canceled on the cusp of its season 2 premiere on TBS back in July. A release date has not been announced yet, but the streamer has also obtained non-exclusive rights to the first season.
EW.com
Nancy Drew will end with its upcoming fourth season
Nancy Drew is preparing to solve her final crime. The upcoming fourth season of Nancy Drew, which launched on the CW in 2019 and follows the titular teenage sleuth (Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries of all kinds in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, will be the series' last. Showrunners...
EW.com
Girls5eva moves from Peacock to Netflix for season 3
If you really want to be famous 5eva, it probably helps to be on an iconic streaming service. Netflix announced on Thursday that it was acquiring the musical comedy series Girls5eva from Peacock and greenlighting a third season. Girls5eva is about the members of a '90s girl group — Dawn...
EW.com
There's talk of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot — if only 'everyone wasn't so annoying,' says creator
Malcolm may once again find himself in the middle. In a recent interview on Fox News, Frankie Muniz revealed he and his wife had recently binged all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006, and it gave him a bit of reboot fever. The show's creator then confirmed to EW that they are indeed "talking about it."
EW.com
Zoe Saldaña explains why she went into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feeling 'bitter'
Making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience for Zoe Saldaña, who knew going into the shoot that it would likely mark her last time playing Gamora. "[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you're anticipating the end, but I'm just so happy that once again I got to work with great people," the actress tells EW while promoting her upcoming Netflix show, From Scratch. "I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say."
EW.com
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
EW.com
Jonathan Frakes embraces his viral meme status 25 years after Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction
Some folks only recognize Jonathan Frakes from the memes. You know which ones. The supercuts of the Star Trek veteran saying "you're wrong" in different scenarios or the compilations of all his dad-joke puns. So much time has passed that many people don't even realize where these clips came from....
EW.com
Elie Scott told Jeanine not to use the immunity idol on Survivor 43
"I feel like I was made for Survivor. I've kind of figured out how to hack things. I feel like this is my environment. The social element of the game I knew I was going to be good at, but I'm way better than I even thought." As soon as...
EW.com
Inside the lavish Dangerous Liaisons masquerade ball-themed world premiere
On Wednesday night, the star-studded cast of Starz's upcoming historical drama Dangerous Liaisons rang in their world premiere by waltzing into an ornate, late 18th-century masquerade ball that felt ripped straight from the pages of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' iconic novel. Held at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC, the black-tie...
EW.com
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Catherine Hardwicke has some experience with literary horror adaptations, having previously directed the first Twilight movie. But for her contribution to the new Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Hardwicke tackled another iconic horror writer: H.P. Lovecraft. Lovecraft is a legendarily verbose writer, and his stories (such...
EW.com
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on the sequel
You don't have to twist their bones or bend their backs: Hocus Pocus stars Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden are ready and willing to share their thoughts on the Halloween classic's long-awaited Disney+ sequel. Though they don't appear in director Anne Fletcher's continuation of the time-tested 1993 Halloween...
EW.com
Why horror movies are killing it at the box office
If you went to see the most popular film in America at any point during the two months leading up to Halloween this year, there was a roughly 50 percent chance you were watching something terrifying, or disgusting, or, most likely, both. Horror films have routinely dominated the 2022 box...
EW.com
The Handmaid's Tale recap: A mother's love
Following last episode's heart-wrenching conclusion, Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski) now settled into Toronto's immigration detention center and separated from baby Noah. She's also apparently ringing June (Elisabeth Moss) on the regular, begging for help. But June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are too busy being harassed by anti-refugee protesters, who drive by their home honking horns and spray painting "AMERICANS GO HOME" on their sidewalk.
EW.com
Henry Cavill reveals how his Black Adam Superman cameo happened: 'It was all locked down'
Henry Cavill not only flexed his impeccable physique as Superman in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, he also showed off his strong-willed secrecy skills in keeping the whole thing under wraps. "It's one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and everyone amazingly kept quiet about it,"...
Comments / 0