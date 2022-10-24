Boomer & Gio: Josh Donaldson was 'worst to watch' this postseason, but he'll be back in 2023

Josh Donaldson’s miserable postseason ended with a three-strikeout game in Saturday’ season-ending loss, and Boomer and Gio can’t believe just how lost he looked at the plate in October.

“He was the worst to watch this entire series,” Gio said. “Donaldson being in the lineup every single day, he was the worst to watch.”

Now, with another year and $25 million left on his deal, the question becomes: what do the Yankees do with the aging third baseman?

“What do you do with him?” Gio said. “Nobody’s gonna want him at $25 million a year…The guy is done. He’s cooked.

“Don’t expect anything from him offensively.”

Peering into his crystal ball, Boomer says Yankee fans should expect to see Donaldson back at the hot corner next season.

“I have a feeling he’s gonna be here no matter what,” Boomer said.

