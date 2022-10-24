ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boomer sees Aaron Boone being Yankees scapegoat

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 4 days ago

Boomer and Gio know there will be plenty of Yankee fans calling for Aaron Boone’s job after another season ends short of the World Series, and they are split on whether those wishes will be granted this offseason for the Yankee fans that want Boone gone.

“We’re gonna get a lot of ‘fire Aaron Boone’ stuff, but changing the manager of this group, I don’t know how much that’s gonna change things,” Gio said. “The lineups he’s throwing out there, all these changes, the guys that are on this team, this is all organizational. That is not Aaron Boone.

“If Brian Cashman stays, then Aaron Boone is probably going to stay…Brian Cashman absolutely loves Aaron Boone. Unless it’s a sacrificial lamb situation, where someone from even higher up like Hal says ‘Enough, we have to change the manager, we have to feed this fanbase some blood.’”

Boomer thinks there will be a sacrificial lamb, and it will be Boone.

“I’m really curious to see if Hal has the stones to shake things up,” Boomer said. “Really shake up the front office in a major way.

“If I had to look into the future…I think that Brian Cashman is gonna stay and Aaron Boone may end up looking for another job. There’s going to be a sacrificial lamb somewhere.”

