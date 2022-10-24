Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
NEWSBTC
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
NEWSBTC
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
NEWSBTC
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin to be listed on KuCoin, the world’s 5th largest exchange according to CoinMarketCap
KuCoin exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange with daily volumes of over $1.7 billion, has today announced that Toncoin, the native token of the TON (The Open Network) blockchain, will be listed on its exchange. The token will be listed on October 27th and available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Serving 20 million users in over 200 countries, this announcement will introduce a significant number cryptocurrency enthusiasts to the TON ecosystem.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
NEWSBTC
Start 2023 Fresh And Invest In Oryen, Chain And Axie Infinity
Are you looking to prepare your portfolio for a strong 2023 and beyond? Perhaps you’ve got a range of crypto investments that simply aren’t working for you anymore. It might be time to start afresh. And with one of ORY, XCN, and AXS, you could help prepare your investments for the growth they deserve. Experts agree that one of these could have a massive 2023.
NEWSBTC
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol, Moshnake and Flasko are unignorable as they upset established Coins!
The crypto market seems to be primed and eager for rising new projects like Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). This is because many investors are looking for new projects which can let them progress from the mistakes of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) and are ready to move ahead with a set of features and market awareness that will protect investors’ assets. This article will go over Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) services to demonstrate why you shouldn’t disregard the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in particular.
NEWSBTC
Huobi Token (HT) Records Higher Gains When Top Coins Struggle
The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing some turbulence, and many coins are struggling to keep up with their peers. However, one coin is bucking this trend and gaining momentum at an impressive rate. Huobi token is on the road to being the most profitable crypto of October. The token has recorded high gains in a market filled with turbulent price actions.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Clears Key Resistance; Here Is Why $0.1 Is On The Cards
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range as price rallied to a high of $0.085 with eyes set on $0.1. DOGE could rally more if the price breaks and closes above $0.1 with good volume, as the price of DOGE looks bullish now. DOGE’s price...
NEWSBTC
Here’s What’s Keeping Ethereum From Taking Bitcoin’s Shine, ETH Claims $1,500
Ethereum is finally coming back to life after a long period of consolidation and leading the current bullish momentum in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The slow price action might be boring for most market participants, but an expert believes ETH underwent a critical stage to create a lasting bottom.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
NEWSBTC
Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival
The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.
NEWSBTC
What Are Ve (Vote-Escrowed) Tokens and Why Should You Care?
The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency is constantly evolving. Decentralization allows for profound changes and improvements to how day-to-day operations occur. Vote-escrowed tokens, or Ve tokens, are a new trend that may change the governance landscape forever. Understanding Vote-escrowed tokens. Most people may not be familiar with this novel term....
NEWSBTC
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
NEWSBTC
Blockchain Game SPACE KILL Completes Private Round of Financing
SPACE KILL, the first multiplayer real-time matching party game on the BSC chain, announced the completion of the seed round of financing. More than 10 institutions including UpHonest Capital, Welight Capital, ARPA, TKX Capital, Nihil Ventures, Spike Solution participated in the investment. Additionally, this is the first fund of Uphonest’s fund in web3 gaming investment. The specific investment amount has not yet been revealed. The new funds will be used to develop new content for the game and expand global partnerships.
NEWSBTC
Reasons Behind The Bitcoin Price Rally – Is It Sustainable?
Following the Bitcoin price’s extreme loss of volatility over the past few weeks, yesterday’s rally feels like new hopium and a massive move to the upside. For the first time in three weeks, the price has surpassed $20,000 with the move coming as a surprise to many. Most...
NEWSBTC
Oustanding Crypto Performers For This Month: Uniglo.io, Solana, And Tron
It’s been a wild month for cryptocurrencies, with prices bouncing around and some significant changes appearing in the rankings. Still, three coins have stood out this month: Uniglo.io, Solana, and Tron. Is Uniglo A Crypto Gem?. Uniswap will soon host the most anticipated protocol, Uniglo, on the Ethereum network....
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000 Sees Market Liquidations Cross $1 Billion
Tuesday has proven to be a good day for bitcoin and the crypto market in its entirety as gains have been the order of the day. Bitcoin has finally been able to clear the $20,000 territory even when indicators pointed towards the more sluggish movement for the digital asset. As expected, there have been ripple events from the gains in the market. Liquidations are now the order of the day and short traders are getting the ‘short’ end of the stick.
