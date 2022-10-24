Read full article on original website
Angela Garner Golden
4d ago
please people wear your seatbelt a, it saves lives and it's the law. a life cut way to short, condolences to family and love ones, may the Lord comfort them for years to come and remember life absent on Earth is life in heaven. May she rest in peace.
Reply
2
Related
WSFA
Overturned vehicle causes early delays on I-85/I-65 interchange Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle on the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound caused delays Friday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash blocked the right shoulder and right lane. Cameras provided by ALDOT showed crews...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
WSFA
Autaugaville woman dies following I-65 crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville woman has died following an early Wednesday morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, was killed in a crash that happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 173 around 12:30 a.m. That’s about a mile outside of Montgomery.
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
WSFA
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
alabamanews.net
Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail. He has...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Young Montgomery mother dies 6 weeks after gunshot wound to the head; suspect charged with capital murder
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Montgomery woman. Police on Wednesday said Keondre Haynes is charged in shooting death of 18-year-old Erykah Manora. Haynes was initially charged with attempted murder when Manora was shot in the head and critically wounded on Aug....
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 20 to 27
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street. • A prowler was reported on James Street. • A juvenile complaint was reported on Powers Avenue. • A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road. • A verbal fight was reported on North Ann Avenue. • An animal complaint was...
WTVM
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Comments / 2