Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect
In the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as there’s a “missing trail of dots here.”David DePape, 42, was taken into police custody early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into the speaker’s house and attacking Paul Pelosi....
MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tricked By Fake Statement Claiming Donald Trump's Twitter Account Would Be Reinstated Under Elon Musk
MSNBC’s Alex Wagner mistakenly reported on a fake statement claiming former President Donald Trump, who is banned from Twitter, would be welcomed back to the social media platform under Elon Musk, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wagner’s erroneous report came Thursday night as the 44-year-old journalist and Alex Wagner Tonight host aired a segment about Musk’s recent buyout of Twitter.“We will see about that ‘free-for-all hellscape’ promise and whether a certain Twitter account that once coined the term ‘covfefe’ is coming back,” Wagner joked regarding Musk’s promise not to turn the platform into a “hellscape” following his acquistion. “Side note, just a moment...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate
Comments / 0