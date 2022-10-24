Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
The UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus is a 1947 Dream Coming to Life
Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.
riograndeguardian.com
Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park
WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
megadoctornews.com
Publisher’s Word: The Groundbreaking of the UT Cancer and Surgery Center
It was a historic moment for all of us who were present during the groundbreaking ceremony of the cancer surgery center. It will be part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s McAllen Academic Medical Campus. As UTRGV President Guy Bailey said, “this is the culmination of an idea,...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
riograndeguardian.com
Pharr Chamber was to have held the third and final CD 15 candidate forum today
PHARR, Texas – Today, Oct. 27, was due to be the day the third and final candidate forum took place featuring the two candidates running for Congressional District 15. The event, hosted by the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, was to have taken place at the Pepe Salinas Memorial Civic Center. It would have featured Republican Party candidate Monica De La Cruz and Democratic Party candidate Michelle Vallejo.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
KRGV
McAllen International Airport celebrates Dia de los Muertos with public altar
A Dia De Los Muertos display unveiled Thursday at the McAllen International Airport. The traditional ofrenda can be found in the airport lobby. An Azteca tradition that continues to be celebrated thousands of years later, El Dia De Los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is about celebrating the lives of those lost.
valleybusinessreport.com
West Rail Joins Brownsville’s Trails Network
Brownsville’s extensive network of hike-and-bike trails has a new addition with the opening of the West Rail Trail. The nearly 7-mile-long trail was officially opened on Oct. 14 at Oliveira Park during a ceremony with remarks from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. The $8-million trail project runs from Palm Boulevard in the heart of the city and on northward past Alton Gloor Boulevard. It then concludes at Expressway 77/83.
riograndeguardian.com
Gov. Abbott prefers Flores over Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge
EDINBURG, Texas – Gov. George Abbott has endorsed challenger Esmeralda Flores over incumbent Richard Cortez for Hidalgo County Judge. The move may surprise some given Cortez’s long history of public service, his fiscally conservative stewardship of the county and his award-winning leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition...
RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
progresstimes.net
‘The acting bug bit me’
This article appeared in the Oct. 7 issue of the Progress Times. Mission HS grad JT Campos talks acting in the TV/film industry and Queen of the South. Mission High School graduate Joseph Thomas ‘JT’ Campos never imagined acting would change his life. The Queen of the South actor tells his experience in the TV and film industry as he works to represent Chicano culture and his South Texas roots.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Family remembers slain Harlingen football star two years after death
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter. On Oct 17, 2020, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen where Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road. Hunter told police that a man entered his home and […]
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
utrgvrider.com
Port of Harlingen lands $4M grant to renovate its dock, facilities
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Harlingen Authority a grant to renovate its main dock and provide resources to related facilities. The $3,937,500 grant award will allow officials to “undertake much need much needed rehabilitation” of the port’s main dock and mooring structures throughout its turning basin, […]
‘Just fun’: Edinburg to host Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will host its annual Halloween Fall Festival and drive-by Trunk or Treat events this week. A Facebook post from the City of Edinburg encouraged residents to bring their family and friends to the two-day festivities. “We usually have thousands of people show up, and it’s just fun […]
Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
