Natchitoches Times
Parish Council Special Meeting agenda for Oct. 31
Natchitoches Parish Board Room 211 of the Parish Courthouse 200 Church Street, Natchitoches, La 71457. 5. Council to approve amending the Capital Outlay Application to add $10,000.00 for road improvements for the Mora Church/ cemetery road. Also, for a request for $100,000.00 for road materials to be used on parish roads west of I-49.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for Oct. 20, 2022
JT read the thesis from Mayor Ronnie Williams about the need for improved water services. What the mayor lacks, however; is the history of our treatment facilities. JT’s been around longer that most of the current city leaders and remembers how hard and dedicated folks like Laird Fletcher, Pat Minturn and others in the administration of former Mayor Ray Scott worked to build up a surplus of funds in that department for the future needs of the city.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mike “Coach” McConathy Announces His Candidacy for State Senate District 31
Long time Northwestern State University coaching legend Mike McConathy announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate seat being vacated by the current Senator, Louie Bernard. McConathy made his announcement at a campaign kickoff event at the Natchitoches Events Center, Thursday, October 27. A crowd of supporters gathered around the...
Natchitoches Times
NSU campuses will host Wellness Week events
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host Wellness Week Nov. 7-10 with activities and events geared toward promoting health and wellness on campus and in the community. NSU’s Shreveport campus will host a Fall Health Festival and blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the campus,...
Natchitoches Times
NSU ROTC cadets excel at Advanced Camp
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s ROTC program announced the results of Cadet performance at this year’s Advanced Camp. Advanced Camp is a 35-day training event designed to develop a Cadet’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and to forge them into tough, adaptable leaders who can thrive in ambiguous and complex environments. Cadets are evaluated on their ability to lead at the squad and platoon levels, both in garrison and tactical environments. Cadets are mentally and physically tested during a 12-day rigorous field training exercise that replicates combat conditions. Successful completion of the Advanced Camp is a prerequisite for commissioning.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Chick-fil-A Natchitoches Approaches Opening; Restaurant Looking to Hire 100 Team Members
New Chick-fil-A® restaurant is now accepting applications for a variety of positions as it prepares to open this fall. WHAT: Chick-fil-A Natchitoches, which plans to open later this fall, is looking to hire 100 part-time and full-time Team Members. The roles span from a variety of positions including back-of-house, front-of-house, leadership and more. Operator Leigh Ann Gilley is excited to bring a new restaurant to the community and share the many benefits of working at Chick-fil-A.
Natchitoches Times
Work by NSU art faculty to be featured in Shreveport exhibit
NATCHITOCHES – Artwork by Northwestern State University faculty Clyde Downs, Michael Yankowski and the late Dr. Bill Bryant will be on exhibit at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport Nov. 10-Dec. 2 with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Bryant was known for his watercolor paintings...
Natchitoches Times
Registrar of Voters outlines upcoming Nov. 8 election
Registrar of Voters Kathrin Holden reminds voters polls will open at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the open primary/congressional election. •School Board members for Districts 7, 9 and 10. •Mayors for Goldonna, Campti, Provencal and Robeline. •Robeline and Campti Chiefs of Police. •Provencal, Goldonna...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
Natchitoches Times
Painting class to be held Nov. 3, 10
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Pick Up Your Brush painting class on Nov. 3 and 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of South Hall. The fee is $45 per session. Each class is a separate session. In...
Natchitoches Times
JUDGE FRED SCONYERS GAHAGAN
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Fred Sconyers Gahagan at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Natchitoches, with the Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Private burial will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council tables rezoning ordinance, resident works to revitalize neighborhood
The Natchitoches City Council tabled an ordinance to change the zoning classification of property located at 329 Keegan Drive from R-1 Residential and B-1 Commercial to B-2 Commercial for the purpose of resale. Dr. Rand Metoyer, who the Council recognized for the work he’s doing to revitalize some of the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
VENUE CHANGE – Witch Way to Main Street & Farmers Market
Witch Way to Main Street and Farmers Market will move to the Natchitoches Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am – 12 pm due to the threat of rain. All scheduled activities will take place as planned with the exception of the petting zoo. For more information call the Main Street Office at 318-357-3822.
Natchitoches Times
NSU planning Title IX celebration to honor women athletes
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University Athletics will host a Title IX 50-year celebration in Natchitoches Dec. 9-10. All former female student-athletes who participated in sports at NSU are invited to participate. The celebration will begin with a social that is open to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 in...
Natchitoches Times
NPSB Virtual Academy honor roll
Honor roll students at the Natchitoches Virtual Academy for October include:. •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) •B honor roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) •Principal’s list (4.0 GPA) •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) Devan Braxton. Cristyona Brown. Chadwick Collins. Morgan Hunter. Aiden Jones. Kazeyah Newton. Zachary Patero. Ayden Pressley. Ard Rodgers. Kimbry...
Natchitoches Times
EULA MAE HARRIS
It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging Public Hearing Oct. 27
Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging will hold a Public Hearing on October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 1016 Keyser Avenue. The findings of the Four Year Area Plan Parish Wide Surveys will be presented.
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
