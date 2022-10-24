Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Obit: Judge Fred Sconyers Gahagan
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Fred Sconyers Gahagan at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Natchitoches, LA, with Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Private burial will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation...
Natchitoches Times
EULA MAE HARRIS
It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
beauregardnews.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Natchitoches Times
KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for Oct. 20, 2022
JT read the thesis from Mayor Ronnie Williams about the need for improved water services. What the mayor lacks, however; is the history of our treatment facilities. JT’s been around longer that most of the current city leaders and remembers how hard and dedicated folks like Laird Fletcher, Pat Minturn and others in the administration of former Mayor Ray Scott worked to build up a surplus of funds in that department for the future needs of the city.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Wind Symphony to present concert Nov. 3
The NSU Wind Symphony will present a concert on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Anthony Pursell is the conductor. The Wind Symphony will perform “Clutch” by Anthony David Perkins, “A...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mike “Coach” McConathy Announces His Candidacy for State Senate District 31
Long time Northwestern State University coaching legend Mike McConathy announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate seat being vacated by the current Senator, Louie Bernard. McConathy made his announcement at a campaign kickoff event at the Natchitoches Events Center, Thursday, October 27. A crowd of supporters gathered around the...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
ktalnews.com
Local entertainer Lance Thompson stays close to home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old. His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.
q973radio.com
Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection
Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
Natchitoches Times
NSU ROTC cadets excel at Advanced Camp
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s ROTC program announced the results of Cadet performance at this year’s Advanced Camp. Advanced Camp is a 35-day training event designed to develop a Cadet’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and to forge them into tough, adaptable leaders who can thrive in ambiguous and complex environments. Cadets are evaluated on their ability to lead at the squad and platoon levels, both in garrison and tactical environments. Cadets are mentally and physically tested during a 12-day rigorous field training exercise that replicates combat conditions. Successful completion of the Advanced Camp is a prerequisite for commissioning.
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches-Northwestern Symphony to present Halloween concert Oct. 31
The Natchitoches-Northwestern Symphony Orchestra will present a Halloween concert on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Tickets are $15.75 each and can be purchased online at https://nnssla.org/ticket-sales. NSU, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts and BPCC@NSU students are admitted free with a current student I.D. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Those attending are invited to dress in costume.
Natchitoches Times
Painting class to be held Nov. 3, 10
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Pick Up Your Brush painting class on Nov. 3 and 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of South Hall. The fee is $45 per session. Each class is a separate session. In...
KTBS
Tree giveaway scheduled next week in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free trees. That's right, on Nov. 4 Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Chamber Choir to present fall concert Nov. 1
The Northwestern State University Chamber Choir will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Dr. Nicholaus B. Cummins will conduct the choir. This concert is called “The...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New water fountain planned for downtown section of Cane River
With help from the Cane River Waterway Commission, the City of Natchitoches plans to install a new, secondary fountain on the downtown section of Cane River. It will be placed in the water behind the riverbank stage. The older fountain on the South side of the riverbank has become unreliable. However, it will be left where it is as long as it still operates.
KSLA
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Masonic Lodge #106 presents six high school students with awards
Six Lincoln Parish students received awards earlier this week from the Ruston Masonic Lodge #106. The Ruston Lodge #106 presented six local high school juniors with honesty and integrity awards. Students who received awards were Hayes Bridges from Cedar Creek High School, Georgian Guidry from Ruston High School, Kate Pullin...
Comments / 0