Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This edgy Cyberpunk timepiece with a snake-inspired design gets you in touch with your wild side
Designed to inspire awe as well as a little bit of fear, the ATOWAK COBRA takes a lot of inspiration from its deadly serpentine namesake. The watch looks unlike any other, and was designed to help you embrace your wild, maverick side. It doesn’t come with a traditional watch face or hands, but rather features an intriguing revolving satellite hour wheel with spinning minute hands, encased in an edgy watch body that looks like it could bite.
yankodesign.com
These stone-like outdoor loudspeakers are perfect for gardens and poolsides
You often play music indoors because the acoustics is often better inside enclosed spaces. You don’t need to pump up speakers to the max to be heard, and you don’t risk annoying neighbors with genres they might have no love for. Plus, most audio equipment like speakers aren’t exactly meant to stay outdoors for long, lest Mother Nature wreaks havoc on their sensitive electronics. Lately, however, it has been trendy to have outdoor gatherings to celebrate newfound freedom from home quarantines and restrictions, not to mention parties at pools that really get crowds wet and wild, especially during summer. Fortunately, there are indeed speakers designed not only to be heard outdoors but also to survive whatever weather may come, and Focal’s new set of speakers definitely looks the part of weather-beaten objects.
yankodesign.com
Wall organizer concept used MDF boards to hold your stuff
For someone who has a lot of stuff lying around, I need all the help when it comes to storing and organizing all my various things and knick-knacks. Sometimes there’s not enough space for shelves, cabinets, and all the other furniture that can store my stuff. I’m always on the lookout for things that will make my life easier like space-saving concepts that hopefully will eventually become actual things that can hold things like my books, bags, and other things I need to keep handy.
yankodesign.com
This motor-powered fitness machine can fit in bags or even a large pocket
There has been a great deal of interest in home fitness machines in the past few years, but that trend also made many of us painfully aware of how little space we might have in our homes or apartments. That situation is even more poignant for people who are always on the go yet want to retain a healthy and active lifestyle wherever they are. Of course, some people are also able to use this limitation as an excuse to skip a few workouts in the middle of the week, finding no place to set up any kind of exercise equipment in the middle of their office. But what if you could bring your gym equipment with you anywhere you go? That’s the proposition that this fitness machine in a box is making, with a solution that’s partly inspired by the latest innovations in robotics.
Comments / 0