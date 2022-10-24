There has been a great deal of interest in home fitness machines in the past few years, but that trend also made many of us painfully aware of how little space we might have in our homes or apartments. That situation is even more poignant for people who are always on the go yet want to retain a healthy and active lifestyle wherever they are. Of course, some people are also able to use this limitation as an excuse to skip a few workouts in the middle of the week, finding no place to set up any kind of exercise equipment in the middle of their office. But what if you could bring your gym equipment with you anywhere you go? That’s the proposition that this fitness machine in a box is making, with a solution that’s partly inspired by the latest innovations in robotics.

1 DAY AGO