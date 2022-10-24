Read full article on original website
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
Is Ethereum A Security? Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Sheds Some Light
Since Ethereum moved from a proof of work (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoW) mechanism, there has been an ongoing debate on whether the digital asset is now a security or a commodity. Notable figures have shared their insight on this and how the regulatory bodies are actually classifying cryptocurrencies. The latest is Cardano founder Charles Hoskison, who shared his thoughts on a recent Twitter Space.
How The Crypto Winter Affects Google’s Ad Business
According to a report from CNBC, big tech company Google has been affected by the downside trend in the crypto market. The company recently published its Q3 2022, earnings report showing that its revenues decreased due to the decline in value across the nascent asset class. In 2021, when the...
3 Reasons Projects like Okinami are Bad Investments and Dash 2 Trade is set to give Big Gains
Two newly trending coins are interesting investors but while Okinami appears riddled with red flags, Dash 2 Trade has secured $2 million in investment in just three days since launching. The two projects appear to be diametrically opposed and while Dash 2 Trade is offering peace of mind to investors...
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin
Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Bitcoin Price Now Less Volatile Than S&P 500 – 3 New Crypto Coin Presales for High Gains
Bitcoin is now less volatile than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for the first time since 2020 – meaning it is an excellent time for investors to take advantage of exciting new crypto presale projects such as Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria. According to crypto analytics firm Kaiko,...
Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)
Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
Can UNI and DOT both reach $10 in 2023? Why APE and D2T have a bigger chance
Two of the biggest altcoins in the space – Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) have witnessed massive corrections in their token price throughout 2022. While the bear market continues across the digital assets space, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new cryptocurrency rushing through its presale stage. Along with...
Ink Finance Releases the Beta Version of Its All-in-1 On-chain DAO Tool for Ambitious DAOs
Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in the number of DAOs amid a paradigm shift in blockchain governance. DAO has proved to be a game-changer through community decision-making, as they have challenged the role of the central authority present in existing organizations. As for what DAOs,...
Which Meme Coin Could Make You Richer in 2023 Big Eyes Coin, Floki Inu, or Dogecoin?
Meme coins are an important staple of a diverse crypto portfolio because they have a low barrier of entry and the potential to rise dramatically. By investing wisely and carefully, you can get impressive results and join a thriving community focused on innovating and developing blockchain technology and applications. This...
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
Crypto Launchpads: Which One Should You Choose?
In 2013, Mastercoin held the first ICO to pioneer the democratization of IPOs in the crypto space by minimizing regulation. However, as more ICOs launched without a clear vision or viable products, they became less genuine and more speculative. According to a study by Statis Group, 80% of ICOs are scams or rug pulls.
Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run
Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
Snowfall Protocol is set to outshine UniGlo and Big Eyes!
The current post-crash crypto ecosystem is impacting established crypto coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which are finding it hard to remain relevant in the face of emerging new platforms and services. These established cryptocurrencies are busy trying to revamp their systems to handle issues regarding blockchain politics, supply chain, price hikes, and inflation.
Why Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Has Concluded For This Cycle
Every crypto bear market has seen Bitcoin miner operations capitulating to stay financially afloat. This capitulation often marks a bottom for BTC and the crypto market, allowing it to consolidate before breaking into new highs. However, the current Crypto Winter could be unlike others regarding selling pressure from Bitcoin miner...
Plona (PLON) Can Surpass Helium (HNT) and Fantom (FTM) After $500 million valuation
This year the crypto market has experienced many ups and downs like never before. Cryptocurrencies like Helium (HNT) and Fantom (FTM) have gone through sad experiences throughout the year and are now struggling to find their feet. However, Plona (PLON) is going against the odds after blockchain analysts and experts have predicted the coin to receive a $500 million valuation.
60x Potential For Oryen Network, Pancakeswap And Spookyswap In 2023
In the recent bear market run, you might think that massive gains for crypto projects are a thing of the past. But assuming that would be a mistake. There’s still all sorts of potential in crypto, especially if you invest in the right projects that are primed for growth.
Polkadot (DOT), Ethereum (ETH), and The Hideaways (HDWY) Value Will Rise
Markets are expected to rally as a result of widespread optimism that the current market downtrend may soon be ending. Therefore, investors should think about putting their money into projects with a lot of room to expand, like The Hideaways (HDWY), or into tried-and-true cryptocurrencies like Polkadot (DOT) or Ethereum (ETH).
Crypto Market Retakes $1 Trillion Territory As Bitcoin Shows Renewed Strength
The crypto market has retaken the $1 trillion territory, as its top performers – Bitcoin and Ethereum – brought in some impressive numbers on Thursday. Bitcoin managed to finally surpass and steadily hold the $20K marker while Ethereum is showing its best performance yet after crashing following The Merge.
