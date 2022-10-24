Read full article on original website
Can gut bacteria cause rheumatoid arthritis?
Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have discovered that a unique bacteria found in the gut could be responsible for triggering rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in people already at risk for the autoimmune disease. Kristine Kuhn, MD, Ph.D., associate professor of rheumatology, led a team of researchers from...
Researchers highlight the concerning 20-year knowledge gap on young adult brain health
Researchers at the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) at Trinity College have highlighted a stark knowledge gap on brain health spanning 20 years in young adults, in an editorial recently published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The editorial is a call to action for an increased research focus on...
Phase I clinical trial of the first drug to successfully inhibit the MYC gene that drives many common cancers
Researchers report that a drug targeting the cancer-causing gene MYC inhibits the function of the gene in a phase I clinical trial. Until now, no other drug has been able to do this safely and effectively. Presenting preliminary results from the trial at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets...
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
How tumors suppress the development of metastases
Why do metastases often only appear after the original tumor has been surgically removed? Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University have now published an explanation for this phenomenon. They were able to identify a messenger substance of the...
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
Chinese medicine ingredients found to generate autophagic flux to suppress tumor progression in gastric cancer
A diet of fresh fruits and vegetables may reduce the prevalence of cancers, including gastric cancer (GC). In addition, clinical studies have found that certain biologically active dietary molecules can inhibit multiple steps in the pathways associated with carcinogens. Piceatannol (trans-3,4,3ʹ,5ʹ-tetrahydroxystilbene), an analog of resveratrol, is a naturally occurring polyphenolic...
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
Adderall Shortage: What To Do If You're Impacted
With limited supplies nationwide, the drug may be harder to get for millions of people — but there are ways to cope.
Study assesses symptom trajectories and outcomes in patients with kidney disease
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
Fermented foods and fiber may lower stress levels, says new study
When it comes to dealing with stress, we're often told the best things we can do are exercise, make time for our favorite activities or try meditation or mindfulness. But the kinds of foods we eat may also be an effective way of dealing with stress, according to research published by me and other members of APC Microbiome Ireland. Our latest study, now published in Molecular Psychiatry, has shown that eating more fermented foods and fiber daily for just four weeks had a significant effect on lowering perceived stress levels.
Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial
Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
How taxing sugary drinks in Canada reinforces weight stigma
By Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Andrea Bombak, Kerstin Roger, Natalie Diane Riediger and Patty Thille, The Conversation. Newfoundland and Labrador made history in September as the first Canadian province to implement a sugar-sweetened beverage tax. Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes also exist outside of Canada, including in Mexico, Philadelphia, Penn. and the United Kingdom. In Newfoundland and Labrador the tax amounts to 20 cents per liter of sugar-sweetened beverage.
