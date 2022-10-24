Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Healthline
What Are the Effects of Long-Term Opioid Use?
Opioids are a type of medication doctors primarily prescribe for relieving pain associated with surgery, cancer, or injuries. Opioids can provide a lot of therapeutic benefits, but they do come with some side effects. While their short-term effects are relatively well known, the effects and risks of long-term opioid use are less clear.
News-Medical.net
Green eyeglasses may help reduce the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Our research found...
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
I went completely blind in one eye after making common mistake with my contact lenses
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. Exactly what blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
