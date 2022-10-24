One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.

