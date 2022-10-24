ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers

Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Healthline

What Are the Effects of Long-Term Opioid Use?

Opioids are a type of medication doctors primarily prescribe for relieving pain associated with surgery, cancer, or injuries. Opioids can provide a lot of therapeutic benefits, but they do come with some side effects. While their short-term effects are relatively well known, the effects and risks of long-term opioid use are less clear.
KevinMD.com

It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital

One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
cohaitungchi.com

What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?

What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain

While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.

