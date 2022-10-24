Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
shoredailynews.com
Albert Holmes III
Funeral services for Albert Holmes III, of Laurel Delaware, will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Union United Methodist Church, Federalsburg, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Federal Hill Cemetery, Federalsburg, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
easternshorepost.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery on Route 13 near Parksley
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon near Parksley. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, a male suspect and a female person of interest, seen in photographs from the location. The Emergency Operations Center...
shoredailynews.com
Suspects sought in Monday afternoon robbery near Parksley
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Emergency Operations Center Broadcasted a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. While deputies were enroute to the location, they were advised that the subject was armed and fled the area...
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022
For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287. Homemade 1980 14×6 utility dual axle trailer $4300 OBO Heavy duty 757-894-7047. Small tables and furniture, vintage lamps, pictures and more. Relocating to another area. Everything must go. Call 410.301.1069 for more information and pictures All items are in Pocomoke City, Maryland 410-301-1069.
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Suspect in Crisfield Vehicle Arson
Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office need your help to identify the person who set fire to a vehicle on Old State Road in Crisfield on October 2nd. This person may be related to other fires in the area. If you know who this is – contact 410-713-3788 or 1-877-636-2872.
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
WTKR News 3
Multiple suspects arrested after attacking 18-year-old in Gloucester County
Deputies in Gloucester County said multiple people between the ages of 17 and 20 have been charged after an armed robbery and maiming by a mob.
shoredailynews.com
Brenda Kline
Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Kline of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM. At the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Princess.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
Death Of Man Found With 'Signs Of Obvious Trauma' Under Investigation In Maryland: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his home on Saturday morning in Worcester County. Salisbury resident David W. Pfeffer, 57, was found dead in his home and pronounced dead by paramedics shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to state police investigators.
shoredailynews.com
Alternatives being explored for renovation of Northampton High School
Alternatives are being explored to lower the cost of the renovation of the Northampton County High School. According to County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, different methods are being explored, which may utilize more of the current building and therefore lead to less to demolish and less to build new. The County...
Onley, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Onley, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton High School football team will have a game with Nandua High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
shoredailynews.com
Riverside to host Drug Take Back Day October 29
ONANCOCK, Virginia – The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths. Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
shoredailynews.com
Friday Football Scores
The Nandua Warriors defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets Friday night at Warrior Field in Onley 42-0. The Yellow Jackets, playing in their third game in 8 days were unable to put up much of a fight in the early 5 p.m. game. Kenny Walker’s player of the game is Zy’Re’lon Jackson.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Va. State Police investigating serious crash in Accomack Co.
ACCOMACK CO, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a serious crash in Accomack County. We’re told the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 175, in the vicinity of Coardtown Road, and involved a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the tractor trailer was attempting to back into a private drive from Route 175 when the trailer portion of the truck was hit by the Jeep that was traveling east on Route 175. As a result, the Jeep became lodged under the trailer.
