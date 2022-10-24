Read full article on original website
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
Flint allocates $5.25 million for Buick City development
Flint, MI—Flint City Council allocated $5.25 million towards industrial development Buick City, a former General Motors site, at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. In two resolutions, city council unanimously agreed to allocate $5.25 million toward the site’s redevelopment. Of these funds, $3.25 million come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $2 million from a Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant.
Flint City Council grants $750k for proposed St. John Memorial Park
Flint, MI – Flint City Council allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $250,000 from Flint’s general fund toward the establishment of the St. John Memorial Park in north Flint. St. John Historical Committee President James Wardlow told Flint Beat that his organization hopes the park...
Trustee takes over Lockhart’s Flint facility after company filed bankruptcy
Flint, MI—A trustee has taken control of Lockhart Chemical Company’s Flint facility following the manufacturer’s bankruptcy filing this month. Lockhart, which is responsible for this summer’s chemical leak along the Flint River, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 10, 2022. Since then, the facility at 4302 James P Cole Blvd. has been under the possession of bankruptcy trustee Natalie Lutz Cardiello.
michiganradio.org
Genesee County Clerk retires as part of a plea agreement
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is stepping down as part of a plea agreement. It all started with a wedding. Gleason performed the wedding in 2019 in Shiawassee County. But at the time, the couple did not have a marriage license. Prosecutors allege Gleason pressured clerk’s office employees to backdate...
Meet the Flint Board of Ed candidates vying for your vote on Nov. 8
Flint, MI—In an effort to help inform the community of this year’s many candidates and ballot issues, Flint Beat has partnered with the Genesee County Democratic Black Caucus (GCDBC) to produce a voters’ guide. Flint Beat provided all 15 candidates for the five vacant Flint Community Schools’...
Here’s a round-up of Flint’s Halloween Events
Flint, MI – Flint organizers are celebrating the Halloween season through a series of events in the days leading up to the holiday on October 31, 2022, including trick-or-treating, art fairs and a free film. See a list of the events below:. Saturday, October 29. Halloween Happenings | 11...
Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Melody L. Relerford
Master’s level courses Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Healthcare Administration. Flint Community Schools deserve better leadership. My goal and focus will be to lead FCS to a better and brighter future. Restore confidence district wide, create a curriculum that will engage, empower and promote opportunities for all scholars to succeed.
Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Linda K. Boose
Occupation: Retired – State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Graduate of Flint Northern High School, Mott Community College – Associate in Science, and The University of Michigan – Bachelor’s in Healthcare Administration. Why are you running for Flint Board of Education?. I currently...
A brief overview of Flint officials, millage renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot
Flint, MI – Polls for Michigan’s 2022 general election open on Nov. 8, and over 8,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed to Flint voters. In addition to the statewide government elections and proposals, city of Flint residents can elect their mayor, judges and school board members, as well as vote on millage renewals this election season.
Downtown Flint’s Saginaw Street brick restoration on hold until spring 2023
Flint, MI—Downtown drivers hoping for a less bumpy ride will have to wait a little longer, city of Flint officials say. A project to restore downtown Flint’s iconic Saginaw Street bricks, which Flint Beat first reported on in late 2021, is on hold until at least next spring.
Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Donyele R. Darrough
Donyele Darrough, a mother of 3 adult children, born and raised in the city of Flint, and a graduate of Flint Northern High School. A first-generation college graduate; Donyele graduated from the University of Michigan – Flint with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics; then attended Wayne State University obtaining a Master of Library and Information Science and culminating at Cooley Law School obtaining a Juris Doctor degree. Donyele is currently a licensed attorney in the State of Michigan.
GISD receives no applications to fill vacant Flint Board of Ed seat, approves new policy
Flint, MI–The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) Board of Education has updated the process to fill a vacant seat on Flint Community Schools Board of Education, given that GISD received no applications for the seat by its deadline. At an Oct. 17, 2022 meeting, the GISD Board unanimously approved...
Flint City Council adopts new marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—In a unanimous vote, Flint City Council adopted a new marijuana ordinance, avoiding the potential of losing the city’s marijuana business regulations altogether. Since the passage of the city’s new zoning code in July, the council has been on a tight deadline to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance. That’s because, as planning department officials warned at the time, the updated zoning code stands to overwrite Flint’s current marijuana ordinance when it goes into effect on Oct. 29, 2022.
Officials say Flint Schools’ water stations continue to provide safe drinking water
Flint, MI—Testing shows that Flint Community Schools’ lead-filtering hydration stations are functioning well, offering students and staff clean drinking water, officials say. Dr. Laura Sullivan, a mechanical engineering professor at Kettering University who led the filter installation project, assured the community that water from the district’s hydration stations...
Flint native Bob Campbell selected as Buckham Gallery’s Writer in Residence
Flint, MI—The Buckham Fine Arts Project (BFAP) has announced writer Bob Campbell as its 2022-2023 Writer in Residence. The residency will offer Campbell the chance to gain exposure for his literary arts and explore his interest in visual arts, according to an Oct. 20, 2022 press release from Buckham Gallery. Campbell will create written compositions based on his experience with visual artworks at Buckham Gallery’s exhibitions. His writing and the exhibitions’ artwork will ultimately be compiled into a publication.
Flint City Clerk’s Office shares hours, absentee ballot guidelines ahead of Nov. 8 election
Flint, MI—Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, the Flint City Clerk’s Office released updated information on its hours and important absentee voting deadlines. The clerk’s office, located at 1101 Saginaw Street in Flint City Hall, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Following repairs, Flint switches back to primary water source
Flint, MI – The city of Flint has switched back to its primary water source after a break on a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water main was fixed. The GLWA’s water main broke on Aug. 13, 2022, disrupting water service to Flint and nearby communities until the main was repaired on Sept. 30.
Flint receives $1.5 million for community violence prevention
Flint, MI – The city of Flint received $1.5 million in federal grant dollars to help prevent violence in the community. The funding comes through the United States Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Flint’s Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie Ferguson, said the city applied for...
Application deadline nears to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI–Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is calling for applications from candidates hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education. The vacant seat was previously filled by Danielle Green. In late August, Green resigned from the Board as part of a condition to...
