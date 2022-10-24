ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting

Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
Flint Beat

Flint allocates $5.25 million for Buick City development

Flint, MI—Flint City Council allocated $5.25 million towards industrial development Buick City, a former General Motors site, at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. In two resolutions, city council unanimously agreed to allocate $5.25 million toward the site’s redevelopment. Of these funds, $3.25 million come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $2 million from a Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant.
Flint Beat

Trustee takes over Lockhart’s Flint facility after company filed bankruptcy

Flint, MI—A trustee has taken control of Lockhart Chemical Company’s Flint facility following the manufacturer’s bankruptcy filing this month. Lockhart, which is responsible for this summer’s chemical leak along the Flint River, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 10, 2022. Since then, the facility at 4302 James P Cole Blvd. has been under the possession of bankruptcy trustee Natalie Lutz Cardiello.
michiganradio.org

Genesee County Clerk retires as part of a plea agreement

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is stepping down as part of a plea agreement. It all started with a wedding. Gleason performed the wedding in 2019 in Shiawassee County. But at the time, the couple did not have a marriage license. Prosecutors allege Gleason pressured clerk’s office employees to backdate...
Flint Beat

Here’s a round-up of Flint’s Halloween Events

Flint, MI – Flint organizers are celebrating the Halloween season through a series of events in the days leading up to the holiday on October 31, 2022, including trick-or-treating, art fairs and a free film. See a list of the events below:. Saturday, October 29. Halloween Happenings | 11...
Flint Beat

Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Melody L. Relerford

Master’s level courses Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Healthcare Administration. Flint Community Schools deserve better leadership. My goal and focus will be to lead FCS to a better and brighter future. Restore confidence district wide, create a curriculum that will engage, empower and promote opportunities for all scholars to succeed.
Flint Beat

Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Linda K. Boose

Occupation: Retired – State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Graduate of Flint Northern High School, Mott Community College – Associate in Science, and The University of Michigan – Bachelor’s in Healthcare Administration. Why are you running for Flint Board of Education?. I currently...
Flint Beat

A brief overview of Flint officials, millage renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot

Flint, MI – Polls for Michigan’s 2022 general election open on Nov. 8, and over 8,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed to Flint voters. In addition to the statewide government elections and proposals, city of Flint residents can elect their mayor, judges and school board members, as well as vote on millage renewals this election season.
Flint Beat

Meet Flint Board of Ed Candidate Donyele R. Darrough

Donyele Darrough, a mother of 3 adult children, born and raised in the city of Flint, and a graduate of Flint Northern High School. A first-generation college graduate; Donyele graduated from the University of Michigan – Flint with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics; then attended Wayne State University obtaining a Master of Library and Information Science and culminating at Cooley Law School obtaining a Juris Doctor degree. Donyele is currently a licensed attorney in the State of Michigan.
Flint Beat

Flint City Council adopts new marijuana ordinance

Flint, MI—In a unanimous vote, Flint City Council adopted a new marijuana ordinance, avoiding the potential of losing the city’s marijuana business regulations altogether. Since the passage of the city’s new zoning code in July, the council has been on a tight deadline to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance. That’s because, as planning department officials warned at the time, the updated zoning code stands to overwrite Flint’s current marijuana ordinance when it goes into effect on Oct. 29, 2022.
Flint Beat

Officials say Flint Schools’ water stations continue to provide safe drinking water

Flint, MI—Testing shows that Flint Community Schools’ lead-filtering hydration stations are functioning well, offering students and staff clean drinking water, officials say. Dr. Laura Sullivan, a mechanical engineering professor at Kettering University who led the filter installation project, assured the community that water from the district’s hydration stations...
Flint Beat

Flint native Bob Campbell selected as Buckham Gallery’s Writer in Residence

Flint, MI—The Buckham Fine Arts Project (BFAP) has announced writer Bob Campbell as its 2022-2023 Writer in Residence. The residency will offer Campbell the chance to gain exposure for his literary arts and explore his interest in visual arts, according to an Oct. 20, 2022 press release from Buckham Gallery. Campbell will create written compositions based on his experience with visual artworks at Buckham Gallery’s exhibitions. His writing and the exhibitions’ artwork will ultimately be compiled into a publication.
Flint Beat

Following repairs, Flint switches back to primary water source

Flint, MI – The city of Flint has switched back to its primary water source after a break on a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water main was fixed. The GLWA’s water main broke on Aug. 13, 2022, disrupting water service to Flint and nearby communities until the main was repaired on Sept. 30.
Flint Beat

Flint receives $1.5 million for community violence prevention

Flint, MI – The city of Flint received $1.5 million in federal grant dollars to help prevent violence in the community. The funding comes through the United States Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Flint’s Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie Ferguson, said the city applied for...
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

