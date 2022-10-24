ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Only 2 SEC Programs Are Averaging 100 Percent Attendance

As usual, SEC college football programs are doing well in the attendance world this season. According to the conference, every program in the league is averaging 96% capacity except for Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, and MSU and Mizzou are at just under 90%. The only two schools in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment

As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

New vice president named at Baptist Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cecelia Yeary, MHA, has been named vice president of Cardiovascular and Oncology Services and Clinical Support at Baptist Health Lexington. Yeary has served in multiple leadership roles at UK HealthCare since 2011. Most recently she served as Hospital Operations Integration Director with oversight of Healthcare Security, Workplace Violence Prevention, Facilities Management, and Facilities Planning.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
LEXINGTON, KY
