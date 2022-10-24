Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football Star Wide Receiver Announces He's Back From Injury With New NIL Deal
Tennessee is set to get back a major weapon for this Saturday's game against No. 19 Kentucky. Cedric Thompson, who's one of the Vols' best weapons, is going to play after missing the last four games due to tightrope surgery on his left ankle. Thompson announced his return via a...
Only 2 SEC Programs Are Averaging 100 Percent Attendance
As usual, SEC college football programs are doing well in the attendance world this season. According to the conference, every program in the league is averaging 96% capacity except for Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, and MSU and Mizzou are at just under 90%. The only two schools in the...
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
hotelnewsresource.com
Dual-Branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios Hotel Opens in Georgetown, Kentucky
Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios - Georgetown, located at 3075 Parish Pike in Georgetown, Kentucky. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 85 rooms, comprised of 51 standard rooms and 34 extended-stay suites. The Red Roof Inn is a pet-friendly hotel. Its...
Eastern Progress
"Not only for themeselves;" Remembering alumni Chris and Gracie Hager
There were very few people that Eastern Kentucky University alumni Chris and Gracie Hager did not touch during their time in Richmond. The couple built a life and legacy in the community, working to grow in their faith and better the city they came to call their home. Over a...
wnky.com
Lexington couple brings Halloween spirit to neighborhood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you’ll find it at Shirley and Johnny Richie’s home. The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase. “I just...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Eastern Progress
EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment
As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
fox56news.com
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
WKYT 27
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
lanereport.com
New vice president named at Baptist Health Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cecelia Yeary, MHA, has been named vice president of Cardiovascular and Oncology Services and Clinical Support at Baptist Health Lexington. Yeary has served in multiple leadership roles at UK HealthCare since 2011. Most recently she served as Hospital Operations Integration Director with oversight of Healthcare Security, Workplace Violence Prevention, Facilities Management, and Facilities Planning.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
WLKY.com
Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
fox56news.com
Surviving domestic violence: A central Kentucky woman’s fight for life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday, July 13, 2018, is a day Mary Margaret Rice will never forget. “I thought I was going to die,” Rice said. The love story between Rice and her husband Amos Burdette began simply enough. “I met my husband in church, but someone...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
WKYT 27
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
639K+
Followers
81K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0