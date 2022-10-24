ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do

Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Arkansas at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Arkansas, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How can Auburn beat Arkansas?. JUSTIN LEE: At home, after a bye week, against a program like Arkansas,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old. University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic...
ATHENS, GA
WSFA

Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals that an Alabama defensive lineman is out for the season

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama will lose some depth on the defensive line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Saban said senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, Saban said, “I don’t think so.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
MONTGOMERY, AL

