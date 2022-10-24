Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Alabama woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats
Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested an Auburn man under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats. The suspect was identified as Justin Gregory Johnson, 36. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a female victim about the impersonation and threats made...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Arkansas at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Arkansas, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How can Auburn beat Arkansas?. JUSTIN LEE: At home, after a bye week, against a program like Arkansas,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old. University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic...
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
WSFA
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reveals that an Alabama defensive lineman is out for the season
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama will lose some depth on the defensive line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Saban said senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, Saban said, “I don’t think so.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
Alabama woman dies after being ejected from car during crash, rollover
An Alabama woman has died as a result of an accident last week in which her car struck a concrete barrier and overturned, state police said Monday. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, of Autaugaville, Alabama, was critically injured at approximately 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning when her 2008 Pontiac G6 car left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned.
