ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlton looking to extend winning run against bottom side MK Dons

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkons_0ikdU6RB00

Charlton have no new injury worries as they prepare to welcome struggling MK Dons to the Valley.

The Addicks have won their last three Sky Bet League One games and sit seventh in the table as a result.

Boss Ben Garner has been boosted by the news Miles Leaburn does not require surgery on an ankle injury, although the striker will still be out for some time.

Diallang Jaiyesimi is also out with an ankle issue while Aaron Henry (knee) is also likely to be missing.

The Dons slipped to the foot of the table following a 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe on Saturday.

Manager Liam Denning has vowed to fight on and could once again shuffle his pack in the search of positive results.

He can again call upon Dawson Devoy, who is available for a league game after serving a three-match suspension.

Mo Eisa (ankle) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still missing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ben Davies: Rangers have chance to put things right against Aberdeen

Ben Davies has no qualms with Rangers fans venting their frustrations at Ibrox in recent weeks but hopes to hear the sound of cheers against Aberdeen on Saturday. Boos rang round the Rangers stadium following the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Championship side Dundee and after the Light Blues rescued a cinch Premiership point with a late equaliser against Livingston last weekend.
newschain

We win or we learn – Thomas Frank does not dwell on Brentford defeats

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he treats triumph and disaster just the same as he bids to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa. The Bees found themselves 3-0 down inside just 12 minutes at Villa Park on a chastening afternoon. But Frank imposes a “24-hour...
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Sead Haksabanovic happy with hectic schedule at Celtic on way to full fitness

Celtic attacker Sead Haksabanovic is preparing for his ninth match in October but the recent signing is happy to keep playing as he feels it is the best route to full fitness. The Montenegro international’s versatility has been a major bonus for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a particularly hectic month and amid injuries to the like of Callum McGregor and Jota, the latter of whom is in contention to return at Livingston on Sunday.
newschain

Innes Cameron out to seize first-team chance with Kilmarnock

Innes Cameron is determined to stake his place for a regular start for Kilmarnock in the absence of experienced strikers Kyle Lafferty and Christian Doidge. Lafferty is serving a 10-game ban for using sectarian language while Doidge will miss another couple of games with an ankle injury. Cameron led the...
newschain

QPR boss Michael Beale says ‘pretty much everything went wrong’ in Blues loss

QPR boss Michael Beale said “pretty much everything went wrong” after seeing his side denied a return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham. First-half goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo put the hosts in the driving seat before Birmingham...
newschain

QPR denied return to top spot as loan duo fire Birmingham to victory

QPR missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after being beaten 2-0 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo, on loan from Arsenal and West Ham respectively, gave spirited Birmingham the perfect platform for victory with first-half goals. Then Birmingham...
newschain

Dean Henderson doing all he can to earn World Cup spot – Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper believes Dean Henderson has given himself the best chance of making England’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest this season. Henderson has proved his worth in the early part of the campaign after his season-loan long from Manchester United. The 25-year-old has certainly been...
newschain

Kemar Roofe suffers fresh injury blow for Rangers

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad for the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after his latest calf injury. Charlie McCann is available again after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad. Midfielder Ryan...
newschain

Chris Forino set to return to Wycombe line-up for game against Morecambe

Defender Chris Forino is set to return to the Wycombe line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe. Forino missed the midweek clash with Cambridge but is now available again. Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor continued their rehab with minutes off the bench in the defeat to the...
newschain

Queen’s Park denied top spot after Dundee fight back for point

Queen’s Park missed out on top spot in the cinch Championship as Dundee fought back to draw 2-2 at Ochilview Park. Calum Ferrie had made a smart save from Dundee’s Zak Rudden before the hosts took the lead on the half-hour. Simon Murray and Thomas Robson combined for...
newschain

Graham Carey returns to St Johnstone squad ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The midfielder, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, has had a full week’s training and is in contention. Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane,...
newschain

Tottenham set to rest players at Bournemouth ahead of Champions League decider

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has conceded he may have to rest players for Saturday’s clash at Bournemouth due to next week’s “final” with Marseille carrying greater importance. A dramatic Champions League fixture with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday saw Spurs denied a late winner after Harry Kane’s...
newschain

Kenny Tete set for return to action as Fulham host Everton

Kenny Tete will return to Marco Silva’s squad when Fulham welcome Everton to Craven Cottage. The right-back has missed Fulham’s last five matches with a hamstring injury. Silva has no fresh injury concerns, with Aleksandar Mitrovic hoping to continue his fine form having scored nine goals across 11 appearances so far this season.
newschain

Double boost for Brentford as Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter fit to face Wolves

Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter have shaken off knocks in time for Brentford’s home match against Wolves. Christian Norgaard is back in training after an Achilles injury but will not be risked. Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey are out until after the World Cup. Raul Jimenez remains out for...
newschain

Roberto De Zerbi downplays Graham Potter’s inside knowledge of Brighton team

Roberto De Zerbi has downplayed Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s knowledge of his Brighton team as he seeks a first Seagulls win. Potter makes his first return to the Amex Stadium on Saturday after ending a three-year spell there last month to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Brighton were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy