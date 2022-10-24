Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS football team defeats North Bergen in season finale
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Though it was a tough season, the Belleville High School football team showed much perseverance. The Buccaneers’ perseverance paid off with an emphatic 40-22 win over North Bergen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the season finale in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game in North Bergen.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Middlesex
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Middlesex, 34-14, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at Middlesex in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state consolation game. Glen Ridge jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. David Kelly...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football falls to St. Joseph Regional
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its third game in a row, losing to St. Joseph Regional from Montvale, 42-17, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 22. On the Green Knights’ first possession of the game they went...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS cross-country teams give good efforts at county meet
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships on Friday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Kaitlyn Adams finished in ninth place out of 119 runners in a time of 21 minutes, 14.40 seconds in the 5,000-meter race to lead the Bloomfield girls team. Olivia Adams was 35th in 22:54.30, Audrey McLaughlin was 48th in 23:32.60, Sophie Harrison was 67th in 24.55.90, Kate Matulac was 73rd in 25:27.10, Emily Cayanan was 80th in 26:31.80, and Flavia Capet was 98th in 28:42.90.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams enjoy county success
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams ran at the Essex County championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark. In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in fourth place and were led by senior TJ Sparno, who finished in eighth place in 17:19.90.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Montclair
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team fell at Montclair, 21-7, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record on the season. The Cougars will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Nutley; preps for state tournament
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Nutley, 4-0, at the Park Oval in Nutley on Thursday, Oct. 20. Ava Barker had a goal and an assist; Sophia Llanes, Ashley Toro and Riley Sayer each scored a goal; Victoria Parelli and Lydia Ferguson each had an assist. Bloomfield, which improved to a 7-10-1 record, defeated Nutley for the first time in more than a decade.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team is ECT semifinalist
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team fell to second-seeded Newark East Side, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Millburn High School. The loss ended the Mountaineers’ six-game winning streak and moved their record to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team captures 8th ECT title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team captured its eighth Essex County Tournament title, defeating East Side, 2-1, at Caldwell High School’s Bonnel Field in West Caldwell. It was the Pirates’ 13th final appearance and eighth consecutive in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team is No. 1 seed in regional invitational tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team is the No. 1 seed in the top bracket of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament. The Ridgers will host a game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon against the winner between No. 3 seed Secaucus and No. 2 seed Roselle Park. This is the first year for the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes second at Essex County meet
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in second place out of 16 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Junior Mae Dowling finished in second place out of 119 runners to lead Columbia. She was...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team is repeat ECT champion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, the West Orange High School girls soccer team captured the Essex County Tournament title, beating Glen Ridge, 5-0, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School. West Orange midfielder Sidda Mitchell set the team up for an early...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS senior football player Zaahmir Anderson is named Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year nominee
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Zaahmir Anderson were recognized as nominees for the 2022-23 Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award prior to the start of the West Orange versus Irvington football game held in West Orange High School’s Suriano Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21. The award is sponsored by the Super Football Conference and the New York Jets.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team is Essex County Tournament runner-up
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team enjoyed an inspiring run in the Essex County Tournament. The 12th-seeded Lady Ridgers, under 22-year head coach Oscar Viteri, finished as runner-up. They lost to third-seeded West Orange High School, 5-0, in the ECT championship game on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team is runner-up in the state sectional tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team enjoyed a great run this season. The second-seeded Lady Ridgers, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, fell to top-seeded Verona in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship match on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to finish with an 8-9 record this season.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange HS basketball hall of fame accepts nominees
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School basketball hall of fame is accepting nominations for its second induction class. Voting will be in January; induction will take place in the spring. To nominate a player, send an email to lcroom925@gmail.com with a brief bio of the nominee...
essexnewsdaily.com
Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team excels at Holy Trinity Invitational
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — With nearly perfect attendance, the Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team had the best performance of its season at the 20th annual Holy Trinity School Cross Country Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 23. An unusual format pitted single-grade runners against one another, rather than the usual two-grade format.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield erects monument to its fallen officers
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety dedicated a memorial on Friday, Oct. 21, for two Bloomfield police officers who died while on active duty, though more than a century apart. Located in front of police headquarters on Municipal Plaza, the upright monument is inscribed with the...
essexnewsdaily.com
41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep
NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
