GLEN RIDGE, NJJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team is the No. 1 seed in the top bracket of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament. The Ridgers will host a game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon against the winner between No. 3 seed Secaucus and No. 2 seed Roselle Park. This is the first year for the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO