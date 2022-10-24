Read full article on original website
Senior from STL high school shooting speaks at town hall
A student who survived the St. Louis High School shooting spoke with Fox 2 after her emotional outcry for change stunned a congressional town hall meeting, Thursday night.
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
Gov. Parson held meeting thanking police for their bravery during school shooting
Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on Thursday to thank the heroes who rushed into the south St. Louis high school to protect students and teachers from the gunman.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus
It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked
As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
Funeral services set for CVPA shooting victim
Services are set for one of the victims of Monday's school shooting.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Social Media Misidentifies Spanish Lake Man as St. Louis School Shooter
"I want a check," says Deshawn Harris, who was wrongly identified by Gateway Pundit
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
