Saint Louis, MO

kbia.org

It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus

It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked

As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksmu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

