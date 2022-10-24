Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
WMDT.com
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating shots fired in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the Coverdale area Monday night. Police say on the morning on October 25th, troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive for a reported shooting. Investigators found that the night before, between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect fired multiple shots in the area.
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The Dispatch
Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup
The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
WMDT.com
Milton PD announces promotions
MILTON, Del. – Congrats to both Cheyenne Rivera and Cole Jackson of the Milton Police Department on their recent promotions. Both were promoted from the Patrol Division to the position of Corporal. Big congrats to both of you and thank you for continuing to serve our local communities. We...
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Suspect in Crisfield Vehicle Arson
Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office need your help to identify the person who set fire to a vehicle on Old State Road in Crisfield on October 2nd. This person may be related to other fires in the area. If you know who this is – contact 410-713-3788 or 1-877-636-2872.
WBOC
3 Arrested After Armed Robbery in Salisbury
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Saturday in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with a 14-year-old who had been robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Deputies say the victim described the robber as having a black firearm equipped with a green laser.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
Cape Gazette
Day trips to Rehoboth Beach haven’t always been easy
With a road and bridge system connecting a number of major cities just hours away, it’s hard now to remember that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. At one point, said Rehoboth Beach Museum volunteer David McDonald, visitors had to take a horse-drawn carriage, train, car, ferry or some combination of them all to visit the seaside resort.
WBOC
Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
