Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
KGUN 9
Musk tours Twitter HQ before closing $44B deal to buy the company
Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering the headquarters for San Francisco-based Twitter just before the Friday deadline arrives to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social networking company. Staff at Twitter were reportedly notified that they would not be able to access...
Comments / 0