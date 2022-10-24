LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet China, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She loves to run and tackle her furry friends. If you want a dog who is the life of the party, she’s your gal! China is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO