Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November. The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.
KCBD
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Event: Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”. Location: The Depot Patio, 1718 Avenue E, Lubbock, TX. Endowment for Scholarships, Snack Programs, School Supplies, and to benefit other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area. For Tickets:. Facebook: @LAACharityFoundation. Stop by the...
KCBD
UPDATED: Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27. Wilson 13 Sudan JV 7 (played as 6man/8man game)
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine. Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
KCBD
Day of the Dead a time for celebration, remembering lost loved ones
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is often said everyone has a different view of death. Considering a multitude of ethnic backgrounds, it is no surprise many cultures celebrate those lost in death. Originating in Mexico, Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a celebration to remember family and friends who have passed.
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet China
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet China, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She loves to run and tackle her furry friends. If you want a dog who is the life of the party, she’s your gal! China is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
KCBD
White garners back-to-back Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After another impressive outing against No. 15 TCU, Madison White picked up her second straight Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honor, the league office announced Friday. The Rockwall, Texas native shutout No. 15 TCU to earn her league-leading ninth clean sheet this season. White...
KCBD
Updated: Three-vehicle crash at Marsha Sharp and S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As LPD and LFR continue to work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus between Slide and Quaker, additional responders were called to a three-vehicle crash barely a mile west on the Marsha Sharp flyover. The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on...
KCBD
The story of Raider Rose
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
KCBD
Texas Tech earns draw with No. 15 TCU
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A strong outing from goalkeeper Madison White powered Texas Tech to a 0-0 draw with No. 15 TCU, securing the Red Raiders the third seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. With the draw, Texas Tech (9-3-5, 5-1-3 Big 12)...
KCBD
City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.
KCBD
Tips to keep kids safe this Halloween
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are some tips on how to keep kids safe as Lubbock streets fill up with trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Dark costumes can make pedestrians hard for drivers to spot, so Lieutenant Brady Cross says, “If you can wear reflective colors, bright things or utilize glow sticks, and flashlights - anything to make you more visible to drivers.”
KCBD
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
KCBD
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon...
KCBD
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.
Comments / 0