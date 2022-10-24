ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

KCRG.com

Crews cleanup chlorine leak at Cedar Rapids water plant

A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national attention for the creation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar County extends burn ban

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with Cedar County Fire Chiefs, officials determined that the amount of rain received this past week was not enough to warrant lifting the burn ban currently in place. According to the National Weather Service, the next rainfall chances for the Cedar County area...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door

The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty

Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up

The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City

Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa man turns front door into monster for Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) - A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he’s getting national attention for the creation. It took Greg Dietzenback 10 days and about $200 to make what he calls the “Monst-Door.”. First he made a mini prototype....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Three Arrested After Eastern Iowa JBS Was Targeted In $9 Million Theft Ring

Back on September 1st, eastern Iowa was left with a lot of questions after semi-trailers full of meat were stolen from a JBS facility using a nearby truck. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m. about stolen semi-trailers from a JBS facility. An investigation into the incident found that there had been a semi stolen from the area of JBS which is believed to then been used to take three semi-trailers.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Parents in Uvalde School District call on officers to resign

Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Ghoulishly Good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues as we move forward into Halloweekend. High pressure keeps us quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures always stay seasonably warm. Look for lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Trick-or-treat weather for Halloween will be warmer than last year with temperatures in the 50s and 60s during trick-or-treat times on Monday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July. Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids. Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts...
MARION, IA

