KCRG.com
Crews cleanup chlorine leak at Cedar Rapids water plant
KCRG.com
Cedar County extends burn ban
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with Cedar County Fire Chiefs, officials determined that the amount of rain received this past week was not enough to warrant lifting the burn ban currently in place. According to the National Weather Service, the next rainfall chances for the Cedar County area...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:15 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of J Ave NE for a reported hazardous material (HAZMAT) event at the water treatment plant. Crews arrived on scene and followed HAZMAT protocols. A team of trained CRFD responders entered the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
KCJJ
Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty
Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
KCRG.com
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
KCJJ
Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up
The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City
KCRG.com
Iowa man turns front door into monster for Halloween
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) - A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he’s getting national attention for the creation. It took Greg Dietzenback 10 days and about $200 to make what he calls the “Monst-Door.”. First he made a mini prototype....
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Three Arrested After Eastern Iowa JBS Was Targeted In $9 Million Theft Ring
Back on September 1st, eastern Iowa was left with a lot of questions after semi-trailers full of meat were stolen from a JBS facility using a nearby truck. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m. about stolen semi-trailers from a JBS facility. An investigation into the incident found that there had been a semi stolen from the area of JBS which is believed to then been used to take three semi-trailers.
KCRG.com
City of Iowa City files nuisance abatement petition in response to fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a fatal shooting occurred outside the H-Bar in the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. the City of Iowa City a nuisance abatement petition in the hopes of protecting the community from more serious criminal activity occurring in the area. The request would...
KCRG.com
Parents in Uvalde School District call on officers to resign
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
KCRG.com
Marion Public Library Uptown location to close ahead of new library’s soft opening
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Uptown Marion Public Library location will close permanently on Nov. 6 ahead of the soft opening for the new public library. Library staff said the Uptown branch, located at 1064 7th Avenue, will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6. The soft opening date for...
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
KCRG.com
Ghoulishly Good
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues as we move forward into Halloweekend. High pressure keeps us quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures always stay seasonably warm. Look for lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Trick-or-treat weather for Halloween will be warmer than last year with temperatures in the 50s and 60s during trick-or-treat times on Monday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
KCRG.com
Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July. Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids. Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan. A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than...
