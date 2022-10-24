ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond The Block's Andrew Tyree's Tips For Buying A House In A Competitive Market - Exclusive

Finding a home you love is no small feat, particularly in a competitive real estate market — something realtor Andrew Tyree knows all too well. As the host of Tastemade and Realtor.com's award-winning series, "Beyond the Block," Tyree helps homebuyers find properties they love by taking a deep dive into all the important aspects that make a house a home. By venturing out into the community, talking to locals, and visiting area businesses, Tyree helps introduce his clients to the idea of what it would truly be like to live there, ensuring they love their home beyond its four walls.
How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

