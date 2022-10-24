Giant Eagle looking to hire 1,400 new employees

If you’re looking for a job, Giant Eagle is hiring.

The local grocery chain has announced they are looking to fill 1,400 retail jobs at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

The event takes place all day Tuesday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all area Giant Eagle and Market Locations.

Open positions include hourly and leadership positions, as well as cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.

Giant Eagle say the offer “flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plant, advancement opportunities, Team Member discounts and paid time off.”

Those interested are encouraged to go to jobs.gianteagle.com to see what jobs are open and to pre-schedule an interview.