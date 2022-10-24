Masks now optional in Pittsburgh Public Schools

City school students can go classes maskless beginning Monday.

In case parents missed it, face masks are voluntary for students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools, at least for now.

That announcement was made on Friday after school started because Allegheny County's COVID Community Level has improved, going from medium to low.

Should that level change, the face masks would no longer be optional and would once again, be required.

Masks are recommended indoors when a community spread is considered to be at a medium level.