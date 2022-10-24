ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Masks now optional in Pittsburgh Public Schools

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpO7l_0ikdT13l00

City school students can go classes maskless beginning Monday.

In case parents missed it, face masks are voluntary for students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools, at least for now.

That announcement was made on Friday after school started because Allegheny County's COVID Community Level has improved, going from medium to low.

Should that level change, the face masks would no longer be optional and would once again, be required.

Masks are recommended indoors when a community spread is considered to be at a medium level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas. McKEESPORT, Pa. — Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Some downtown offices say workers don't want to come back

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been shootings, robberies and thefts. The once-bustling sidewalks have become home to the homeless, mentally ill and a criminal element who moved in during the pandemic. Only about half of downtown's office workers have returned while the rest continue to stay away.Downtown hollowed out during the pandemic and office workers haven't returned to fill the void, complaining of street people, crime, garbage and a general lack of vitality. The big employers PNC, UPMC and Highmark would like them back but won't order them to do so."The job market is very tight and a lot of employers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania father allegedly buried daughter in backyard

(WTRF) A Pennsylvania father is being accused of burying his daughter in a backyard. John Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg PA, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor, and unlawful restraint of a minor. According to KDKA, Kraft would bury […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy