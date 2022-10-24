Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that increased patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Monday, October 31, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux, in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets. Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.

