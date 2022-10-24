Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police are Halloween ready
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that increased patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Monday, October 31, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux, in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets. Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
stmarynow.com
Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife
Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
fox8live.com
Unknown man accused of puncturing holes in tires near Downtown Hammond bar, police say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are on the lookout and asking for the public’s help in identifying a man witnesses say was puncturing holes in tires of cars parked near a popular downtown bar. One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25)...
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
stmarynow.com
Local police make arrests on heroin, meth charges
Morgan City police made arrests Tuesday on heroin and methamphetamine possession charges, and Berwick police made a meth possession arrest. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. —Kaleb Williams...
Watch dramatic rescue after deadly chopper crash in Gulf
The U.S. Coast Guard reports one person dead, but two rescued, after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico off of Morgan City.
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
Louisiana teen convicted of kidnapping elderly couple he used to do yard work for
A grand jury found 18-year-old Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Morgan City (Morgan City, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Morgan City. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to a motor vehicle accident. Officials stated that the accident occurred on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St.Mary Parish, on Louisiana Highway 182.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 27, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 27, 2022.
UPDATE: One dead, two critical in Gulf helicopter crash
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two crew members from a helicopter that went down in the Gulf; one was found dead.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect in armed robbery escapes Assumption Parish jail, sheriff reports
An inmate escaped the Assumption Parish detention facility in Napoleonville, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon. In a news release, the sheriff reported 19-year-old Roller Avila escaped after being held as a suspect in an armed robbery. He was described as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds. The Sheriff's Office previously reported eight...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Comments / 0