houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police are Halloween ready

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that increased patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Monday, October 31, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux, in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets. Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife

Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
BERWICK, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
stmarynow.com

Local police make arrests on heroin, meth charges

Morgan City police made arrests Tuesday on heroin and methamphetamine possession charges, and Berwick police made a meth possession arrest. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. —Kaleb Williams...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect in armed robbery escapes Assumption Parish jail, sheriff reports

An inmate escaped the Assumption Parish detention facility in Napoleonville, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon. In a news release, the sheriff reported 19-year-old Roller Avila escaped after being held as a suspect in an armed robbery. He was described as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds. The Sheriff's Office previously reported eight...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

