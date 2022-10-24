Leaf-Peeping Season Is Officially Upon Us, St. Louis
St. Louisans will see beautiful fall leaves over the next few weeks.
The area is on pace to experience its peak fall foliage during the week of November 7, according to an interactive graphic by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Have you seen these amazing shots of the trees in Forest Park right now? Well, that's only the beginning.
The graphic notes that the Gateway City is currently in partial fall foliage. By October 31, St. Louis will have near-peak fall foliage. The most colorful leaves, the full peak, will come a week later on November 7, but they won't last long. By November 14, the graphic predicts St. Louis will be past its peak.
So now is the time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Here are a few ideas:
