ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Leaf-Peeping Season Is Officially Upon Us, St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqHc5_0ikdSZdL00
Soon the leaves will change and so will the views.

St. Louisans will see beautiful fall leaves over the next few weeks.

The area is on pace to experience its peak fall foliage during the week of November 7, according to an interactive graphic by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Have you seen these amazing shots of the trees in Forest Park right now? Well, that's only the beginning.

The graphic notes that the Gateway City is currently in partial fall foliage. By October 31, St. Louis will have near-peak fall foliage. The most colorful leaves, the full peak, will come a week later on November 7, but they won't last long. By November 14, the graphic predicts St. Louis will be past its peak.

So now is the time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Here are a few ideas:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
404
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy