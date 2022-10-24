Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Wife of man killed by deputies seeks answers, body cam footage
The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.
KWTX
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
mocomotive.com
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
KWTX
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head; shooter remains at large, family says
MANOR, Texas - A 16-year-old Manor High School student was shot in the head on Monday. He was a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. The boy's family says Alan Guillen remains in critical condition. According to the family, the person who pulled the...
fox7austin.com
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
KSAT 12
DPS director refuses Uvalde families’ call for resignation but says shooting should’ve been stopped within minutes
The head of the Department of Public Safety told the families of the Uvalde shooting victims that first responders were “wrong” in their delay to breach the classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The gunman, who remained in the classroom for more than an...
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
Kaitlin Armstrong case: Defense expert shreds murder warrant affidavit as 'borderline character assassination'
Texas pro cyclist murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong returned to court Monday, with a defense expert taking the stand to challenge Austin police murder warrant.
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist has died after injuries they sustained in a three-vehicle crash. The crash happened on October 20 in the 2300 block of South Capital of Texas Highway northbound. Austin police say officers responded to the crash at around 3:17 p.m. Two people were taken to the...
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head
A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood.
CBS Austin
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
