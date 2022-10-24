ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Short-handed Celtics host surging Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics return home from a three-game road swing on Friday to host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is riding a three-game winning streak. After opening the 2022-23 campaign with three consecutive wins of its own, Boston dropped a 120-102 decision to Chicago on Monday to cap the early-season road trip. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics dispatched Miami and Orlando on back-to-back nights to open the stretch, 111-104 and 126-120.
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Report: Cavs announce revamped starting lineup ahead of Wednesday night’s game vs. Magic

After winning their last two games, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be adjusting their lineup for Wednesday night’s home game against the Orlando Magic. Darius Garland has yet to return to the Cavaliers’ lineup after suffering an eye injury in the season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday He was only on the court for 13 minutes and collected four points, three assists and two steals.
Cavaliers Look To Slow Down High-Scoring Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for their fourth-straight win Friday night when they take on the Boston Celtics. With a win, the Cavaliers would be off to their best five-game start since 2017-18 when the Wine and Gold started 5-0. Cleveland is coming off a 103-92 win over the Orlando...
Celtics -Cavs Ready To Battle At TD Garden

A battle between a top three offense and top three defense is set for tonight. The Celtics are playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston ranks third in offensive rating while scoring 117-plus points in three out of its first four games. Cleveland's second-ranked defense has led the team to...
