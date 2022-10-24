Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Tyronn Lue says Cavs told him he’d be head coach over David Blatt, explains why he later joined team as assistant
During a recent interview on J.J. Redick’s popular podcast, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue revealed that he initially believed that he was heading to the organization to become the head coach. He joined the organization in 2014, and while he initially thought he was going to be...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Yardbarker
Short-handed Celtics host surging Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics return home from a three-game road swing on Friday to host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is riding a three-game winning streak. After opening the 2022-23 campaign with three consecutive wins of its own, Boston dropped a 120-102 decision to Chicago on Monday to cap the early-season road trip. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics dispatched Miami and Orlando on back-to-back nights to open the stretch, 111-104 and 126-120.
NBA insider says it wouldn’t surprise him if Cavs start Cedi Osman or Dean Wade when Darius Garland returns
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been cooking while All-Star guard Darius Garland heals from an eye injury he suffered in their season opener versus the Toronto Raptors. The success that the team has enjoyed over the last three games may end up having an impact on the makeup of the lineup once Garland is able to return to the floor.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Cavs announce revamped starting lineup ahead of Wednesday night’s game vs. Magic
After winning their last two games, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be adjusting their lineup for Wednesday night’s home game against the Orlando Magic. Darius Garland has yet to return to the Cavaliers’ lineup after suffering an eye injury in the season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday He was only on the court for 13 minutes and collected four points, three assists and two steals.
Yardbarker
Rick Carlisle will not coach for the Indiana Pacers tonight against the Washington Wizards
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will not coach in Washington D.C. tonight when his team takes on the Washington Wizards. The Pacers announced earlier today that Carlisle will not be with the team in the nation's capital. Per the team, Carlisle has a family event. "Head Coach Rick Carlisle...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Look To Slow Down High-Scoring Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for their fourth-straight win Friday night when they take on the Boston Celtics. With a win, the Cavaliers would be off to their best five-game start since 2017-18 when the Wine and Gold started 5-0. Cleveland is coming off a 103-92 win over the Orlando...
Yardbarker
Bulls Shootaround: Keys to Victory vs. Pacers; DeMar DeRozan Nears 20K Milestone
The Chicago Bulls are riding high after beating the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the association, on Monday night. The Bulls turned the tide after a slow start to flip a 19-point deficit into an 18-point win over the Celtics. Now Chicago is hoping to close out...
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
iheart.com
Celtics -Cavs Ready To Battle At TD Garden
A battle between a top three offense and top three defense is set for tonight. The Celtics are playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston ranks third in offensive rating while scoring 117-plus points in three out of its first four games. Cleveland's second-ranked defense has led the team to...
Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.https://cavaliersnation.com/
Comments / 0