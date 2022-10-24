Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns
Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
KTLA.com
Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day
Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
KTLA.com
Aliso Viejo Halloween display raises money for Marines
An Aliso Viejo family is hosting any ghouls and goblins looking to get into the Halloween spirit, and they’re raising money for troops in the process. On Oak Ridge Circle, the Stanley family is celebrating spooky season and collecting money for the Fighting Fifth Marines at Camp Pendleton. For...
KTLA.com
El Monte trunk-or-treat event offers safe spooky season celebration in remembrance of fallen officers
This year has been a tough one for the El Monte Police Department. In June, two officers were fatally shot in the line of duty, and this week, Chief Ben Lowry succumbed to health issues. But it’s through tough times that communities come together, and on Thursday night, downtown El...
KTLA.com
Roz Wyman, Los Angeles city councilwoman who helped bring the Dodgers to L.A., dies at 92
Rosalind Wyman, the trailblazing politician who played an integral role in bringing the Dodgers to Los Angeles, has died at the age of 92, her family said in a statement. Wyman was the youngest person ever elected to the L.A. City Council at the age of 22 in 1953. She...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment building red-tagged, but some residents still remain
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
KTLA.com
Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court
Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
KTLA.com
Filmmakers seek return of stolen cameras after theft during East L.A. Classic
A young filmmaker was just looking to give back to his alma mater by doing what he learned during his time at Garfield High School: help capture footage of the East L.A. Classic last week. The rivalry game was intended to be captured by Mario Ramirez, who was invited by...
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
KTLA.com
Firefighters battle massive structure fire in downtown Los Angeles
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a massive blaze in a three-story boarded-up commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. It was unclear how the fire in the 200 block of South Los Angeles Street broke out, but more than 135 firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, the LAFD said in an alert.
KTLA.com
Jewelry thief sought by Irvine Police
Authorities with the Irvine Police Department were asking for the public’s help identifying a man who ran off with an expensive necklace from a jewelry store in the Irvine Spectrum Center. The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 17, according to Irvine PD. Security video of the incident...
KTLA.com
Culver City motorcycle officer involved in collision
A motorcycle officer with the Culver City Police Department was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive. It is currently unclear what led to the collision, though officers with the Los Angeles Police Department assisted, Lt. Ensley tweeted. Traffic in the...
KTLA.com
Thief poses as FedEx worker, robs postal carrier of universal mailbox key in Burbank
A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from North Hollywood have been arrested after stealing a universal mailbox key from a United State Postal Service Worker in Burbank. The incident occurred on Sept. 12, a little before 2 p.m, in the 200 block of South 6th Street. The mail carrier,...
KTLA.com
Aliso Niguel school locked down after substitute teacher makes threat
A substitute teacher at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly made a threat in the classroom Wednesday afternoon, causing a school-wide lockdown. The teacher, 69-year-old James Setterholm, was arrested for making criminal threats, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. A...
KTLA.com
O.C. Sheriff seeks person of interest in connection to homicide in Laguna Niguel
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 38-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Laguna Niguel on Oct. 15. David Moreno, also known as Temper, was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, a department news release stated.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
KTLA.com
New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer
Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
