Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns

Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark

Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day

Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Aliso Viejo Halloween display raises money for Marines

An Aliso Viejo family is hosting any ghouls and goblins looking to get into the Halloween spirit, and they’re raising money for troops in the process. On Oak Ridge Circle, the Stanley family is celebrating spooky season and collecting money for the Fighting Fifth Marines at Camp Pendleton. For...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court

Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Firefighters battle massive structure fire in downtown Los Angeles

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a massive blaze in a three-story boarded-up commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. It was unclear how the fire in the 200 block of South Los Angeles Street broke out, but more than 135 firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, the LAFD said in an alert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Jewelry thief sought by Irvine Police

Authorities with the Irvine Police Department were asking for the public’s help identifying a man who ran off with an expensive necklace from a jewelry store in the Irvine Spectrum Center. The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 17, according to Irvine PD. Security video of the incident...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

Culver City motorcycle officer involved in collision

A motorcycle officer with the Culver City Police Department was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive. It is currently unclear what led to the collision, though officers with the Los Angeles Police Department assisted, Lt. Ensley tweeted. Traffic in the...
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

Aliso Niguel school locked down after substitute teacher makes threat

A substitute teacher at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly made a threat in the classroom Wednesday afternoon, causing a school-wide lockdown. The teacher, 69-year-old James Setterholm, was arrested for making criminal threats, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. A...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
KTLA.com

New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer

Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
COLTON, CA

