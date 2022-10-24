Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Woman dead, son in custody in Beaverton homicide
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother. Police said when they arrived at the home on Southwest Tupelo Lane, they found a woman dead. They took a suspect, the woman’s adult son, into custody. On Friday, police identified the woman as 73-year-old...
KATU.com
Suspect drives stolen SUV onto NW Portland sidewalk, hitting tent and injuring two people
Someone trying to flee Portland Police in a stolen vehicle drove onto a sidewalk Friday afternoon, injuring two people who were inside of a tent, officers said. The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. when police found two people asleep in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of Northwest Broadway and Hoyt Street.
KATU.com
Manslaughter charges sought in slaying of Portland man and his dog in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has referred charges of manslaughter to the prosecuting attorney's office against two suspects in the death investigation of 49-year-old Aron Christensen, from Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Corner determined Christensen had died from a gunshot wound to the...
KATU.com
Juvenile in custody, accused of emailing bomb threats to Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A juvenile is facing charges, accused of emailing two bomb threats in to Rock Creek Middle School, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The first bomb threat was sent in on October 13. The middle school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but officials later confirmed it was a hoax.
KATU.com
Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
KATU.com
Man, 26, shot multiple times in Vancouver; police investigating
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Vancouver police Wednesday morning, following several calls reporting shots fired. Vancouver Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call at around 3:30 AM, where they discovered the man. The...
KATU.com
Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting
Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
KATU.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting at man in SE Portland parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 56-year-old is facing attempted murder charges, accused of shooting at a man in a Southeast Portland parking lot back in September. Officers were called out at about 8:25 p.m. on September 24 on reports of a shooting and car crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road.
KATU.com
Police respond to shooting in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital
The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Woodburn police searching for suspected computer thief
Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
KATU.com
Records show thousands of fires caused by homeless camps in Portland each year
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Portland Fire Bureau records, homeless camps are responsible for thousands of fires in the city each year and have increased in number each year since 2019. “It happens, I would say, on a daily basis almost around this area,” said homeowner Juanita Swartwood.
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire pulls injured driver from rollover crash on Highway 99E bridge
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews pulled an injured driver from a car that rolled over on the Highway 99E bridge near Gladstone. Officials said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Clackamas Fire reported the crash Wednesday afternoon, saying that the car had rolled onto its side...
KATU.com
A look at how Portland Police Focused Intervention Team tackles gun violence in the city
KATU recently got an exclusive look inside the team of Portland police officers tasked with slowing the violence on the streets. The Focused Intervention Team launched earlier this year, following a year and a half of turmoil within the police bureau and a spike in gun violence. The officers are...
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in North Portland Tuesday night; no arrests made so far, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a male was shot and killed Tuesday night in North Portland. Officers were called to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics...
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Comments / 0