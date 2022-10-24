ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Woman dead, son in custody in Beaverton homicide

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother. Police said when they arrived at the home on Southwest Tupelo Lane, they found a woman dead. They took a suspect, the woman’s adult son, into custody. On Friday, police identified the woman as 73-year-old...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Man, 26, shot multiple times in Vancouver; police investigating

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Vancouver police Wednesday morning, following several calls reporting shots fired. Vancouver Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call at around 3:30 AM, where they discovered the man. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting

Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police respond to shooting in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital

The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood

A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
SAINT HELENS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy