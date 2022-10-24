Related
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Marufuku Ramen
The East Coast outpost of this popular San Francisco ramen shop is one of the better options for a quick bowl of noodles in the East Village. Tonkatsu ramen is their speciality, and the pork broth here is some of the richest, creamiest we’ve had. The Hakata Tonkatsu DX version comes with not one but two kinds of pork belly, both meltingly tender and deeply spiced, as well as corn, nori, and a very perfect soft-boiled seasoned egg. The noodles are of the thin variety, and they have a pleasantly chewy texture. No matter which broth you choose—they also have chicken, vegetable, and miso-based options—you can pick your preferred spice level. The space is fairly nondescript, with a long bar that’s ideal for solo dining and a larger room with tables in the back. That’s fine, though, because you won’t want to focus on anything other than the steaming bowl of noodles in front of you.
Casa Potin Bakery
Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.
Librae Bakery
Librae Bakery is best-known for it's inventive pastries that blend Middle Eastern flavors with modern techniques. You've probably seen their sticky, stunning pistachio rose croissant on social media, and it's definitely a must-try. We're obsessed with their savory options, like the Marmite cheddar morning bun, which is a salt-lover's dream, and the Jerusalem bagel.
Birch & Rye
At Birch & Rye, beet-tinted borscht is poured tableside with a dramatic flourish. And golubtsi stuffed with wagyu cheek are presented in a crispy buckwheat noodle nest. A fancy tasting menu spot putting unexpected twists on Russian classics is exciting, on paper. But the reality is a different story. While there isn’t anything outright wrong with the creative dishes, there isn’t anything super thrilling about them either. And for the price, we simply expected the flavors to dazzle.
Vicky Bakery
Vicky Bakery is a Miami institution for Cuban baked goods. Although there are a bunch of locations across Dade County, this one in East Hialeah is our favorite. They have anything you could ever want from a Cuban bakery, plus some extras. The pastelitos are basically the textbook definition— oozing with guava, perfectly sweet, and toasted just right. For those of you who have PSL season alerts on your calendar, Vicky makes a pumpkin y queso pastelito that will make you want to wear flannel even if it’s 95 degrees outside. They also have an impressive variety of cakes and party platters if you’re ever in a bind for that work party you forgot about. Or if you just feel like having 50 mini croquetas for lunch.
JR Crickets
The Original JR Crickets on North Ave. in Midtown is like that one cousin you have—hella loud and a little unkempt, but you two always have a good time. Though some of our starch-collared friends have wanted no part of the place for the past decade, we still love the taste of a good 10-piece Dirty Bird (a wild mix of mild, barbecue, and lemon pepper sauces) and fries after a long, hard night of celebrating. Yeah, the wings are itsy-bitsy and are sometimes fried a little hard, but Crickets is family. You love’em. You hate’em. You douse’em in ranch, and keep it pushin’.
Valhalla
We weren’t expecting to find an exciting tasting menu spot in Time Out Market, but that’s where Valhalla is. And while it's not your usual “fancy restaurant” (meaning, having walls and a door) its location on the second-floor balcony overlooking the bustling food hall lets you take in the fun atmosphere of what’s happening below. Despite the relaxed setting, Valhalla’s food is what you want from a fine-dining place. You can choose from a $195 12-course tasting, or order a la carte. Dishes like plump scallops with savory brown butter or crispy breaded lamb chops with tangy tomato butter are delicious, and definitely get the pavlova for dessert. It’s full of sorbet, elderflower lychee, and hibiscus dippin' dots—a great collage of textures and flavors. If you’re looking for a last-minute place for a date night or dinner, it’s easy to just walk in and snag a table.
Prince Tea House
This East Village location of Prince Tea House has nicely-upholstered seating, wainscot paneling, and chandeliers—all of which gives this place the feel of a restaurant you’d find inside a fancy department store. Their varied menu has things like takoyaki, a classic turkey club sandwich, and a bunch of desserts (purple yam soufflé, for example). They also host a relatively affordable afternoon tea—$30 for one, served every day—that includes atypical open-faced sandwiches like one with pastrami and melted swiss. The best item is the warm, fluffy scone with clotted cream. You’ll get a teapot all to yourself, which comes on top of a candle to keep your tea warm throughout your meal.
Pork Store Cafe
When you wake up with a strong desire to faceplant into some eggs and toast, Pork Store Cafe is the answer. At this breakfast and lunch spot in the Haight, corned beef hash, omelettes, and pancakes are hearty enough to feed a pack of coyotes, ten times over. While the food won’t blow your mind, this spot gets the job done, especially if said “job” means soaking up any residual margarita sloshing around in your stomach from the night before. But at least the coffee never stops coming. Service inside this casual place filled with colorful Haight-Ashbury posters and quirky paintings of pigs doing diner things is efficient, and you can also walk in wearing anything from slides and socks to a full-on wearable blanket.
Level 6 By Amal
Level 6 is a rooftop bar and restaurant above Amal in Coconut Grove. The drinks are not bad, the tapas are just fine, and both of those things are overpriced (there’s not a cocktail under $20 on the menu). So why would you go here? For the rooftop situation. Level 6 has a stellar view of Coconut Grove and Biscayne Bay that you can enjoy from any seat, since the walls are transparent and the space isn’t cluttered. Plus, there’s a retractable roof in case it rains. It’s not our favorite rooftop option in Miami thanks to the slight gap between price and quality, but certainly does the trick for a gorgeous sunset drink.
Ornithology Jazz Club
Bushwick has its own jazz club now, one that evokes genuine Village hey-day vibes and exclusively serves vegan food. We’re guilty of referring to this place as “the vegan jazz club” just to poke fun at the Bushwick of it all, but we’re actually really into this venue.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
The Daily
The Daily is that rare coffee shop that supports all our needs—it’s comforting, satisfying, down to earth, wholesome, but also spontaneous and playful. We see potential for long-term commitment. Along with fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, they offer all the traditional coffee selections, plus fun seasonal options like Lavender White Chocolate Latte or Maple Pecan Cold Brew, which is a bit like autumn in these parts—fallish in flavor but since it’s still hot as hell outside, we need it ice cold. Their food menu—from salads to wraps—also revolves around what’s in season and comes from local vendors. Bring your laptop and grab a table next to the bright, joyful mural in the back room. After a few happy Zoom calls, you'll want to ask the staff for your own set of keys, so you can make it your permanent workspace.
Cool World
When a restaurant puts the word “cool” in the name, it’s a statement. Cool World, a neighborhood bistro on the Williamsburg/Greenpoint border, is unquestionably cool, but in a highly specific, trying-very-hard-while-projecting-effortless kind of way. The food is a bit uneven, but that almost seems beside the point. You’re not here to eat a meal that’s going to blow your mind. You’re here because you want to feel, well, cool.
La Cabañita
La Cabañita is a homey Mexican spot tucked way up in the foothills of North Glendale, practically Montrose. Despite its somewhat cramped dining room, the place has a fierce following among locals, and for good reason. The margaritas, available in two dozen different flavors and served in wide goblets, are shockingly generous and the food includes a few intriguing regional dishes like shrimp-stuffed chiles marinero and mole enchiladas. We also love that they provide two great salsa options with their chips—smoky chipotle and tart tomatillo—and that the complimentary flan they give out if it's your birthday tastes so rich and carmel-y we’d happy pay full price.
