In July when the controversial LIV Golf series was just teeing off, a Morning Consult poll of self-identified PGA Tour fans found that the top priority for 80% of Tour supporters is watching the world’s best players. Per the survey, the second-most important factor most would consider before following a golf tour would be the accessibility of watching matches. In other words, hardcore golf fans want to easily watch the world’s best players.

2 DAYS AGO