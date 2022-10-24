Read full article on original website
Related
Add This Podcast to Your Feed: Huckberry’s Adventure Show “Traverse”
If you find yourself in a podcast rut lately, or are like us and Spotify recently axed your longtime favorite in a cost-cutting move (bring back Every Little Thing!), there’s a new show to add to your feed: Traverse from Huckberry. Huckberry has built its reputation on selling all...
People Keep Visiting the New Jersey House From “The Watcher”
Netflix and producer Ryan Murphy have what appears to be a sizable hit on their hands with the new series The Watcher, which adapts an article by journalist Reeves Wiedeman about a family whose plans to move into a home in Westfield, New Jersey were derailed by a series of threatening letters that they received.
Does LIV Golf Have a Shot With Serious Golf Fans? Survey Says…
In July when the controversial LIV Golf series was just teeing off, a Morning Consult poll of self-identified PGA Tour fans found that the top priority for 80% of Tour supporters is watching the world’s best players. Per the survey, the second-most important factor most would consider before following a golf tour would be the accessibility of watching matches. In other words, hardcore golf fans want to easily watch the world’s best players.
How Much Did LIV Golf Spend This Season to Compete with the PGA Tour?
With the Saudi-backed circuit’s final tournament of the season taking place this weekend in Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, LIV Golf’s inaugural season is heading to the 19th hole. The upstart tour, known for dropping tens of millions of dollars to lure star players such...
MLB World Series Will Have No US-Born Black Players for First Time Since 1950
For the first time since shortly after Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier, the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros does not project to feature any Black players who were born in the United States, according to The Associated Press. (Astros manager Dusty Baker is Black, but will not take the field.)
The Most Expensive Hotel in the US Is Not Where You’d Expect
In February 2020, U.S. News announced its 10th annual new hotel rankings. The Four Seasons portfolio has five properties in the top 17 alone, which made the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World in the number five spot feel less than noteworthy. That said, a new study has...
Will This Bizarre Neck Device Solve Football’s Concussion Problem?
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers may have noticed linebacker Drue Tranquill running around this season with an unusual device latched to his neck. He’s wearing a Q-Collar, developed by a fledgling brand of the same name, which, as of now, is the only FDA-cleared device intended to decrease an athlete’s risk of head trauma.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0