Miami, FL

Vicky Bakery

Vicky Bakery is a Miami institution for Cuban baked goods. Although there are a bunch of locations across Dade County, this one in East Hialeah is our favorite. They have anything you could ever want from a Cuban bakery, plus some extras. The pastelitos are basically the textbook definition— oozing with guava, perfectly sweet, and toasted just right. For those of you who have PSL season alerts on your calendar, Vicky makes a pumpkin y queso pastelito that will make you want to wear flannel even if it’s 95 degrees outside. They also have an impressive variety of cakes and party platters if you’re ever in a bind for that work party you forgot about. Or if you just feel like having 50 mini croquetas for lunch.
MIAMI, FL
The Toughest Reservations In Miami Right Now (And How To Get Them)

At any given time, there are a handful of Miami restaurants where trying to get a table feels like trying to get across the Rickenbacker Causeway, backwards, on a unicycle. Right now, these are those restaurants. Some spots on this list are excellent, and some aren't. But they are the hardest ones to get into—and we want you to know which are actually worthwhile. We also want to help you get a reservation, so you don’t have to sit at home and write sad songs about how you’ve never been to Boia De. Below, you’ll find our verdicts on the busiest places in the city, along with some info that’ll help you get that table (or bar seat). Check back for regular updates.
MIAMI, FL
The Best Cuban Bakeries In Hialeah

In Hialeah, mornings are filled with neighborhood roosters crowing, a cafecito on the stove, and a little white box stuffed con algo rico. Cuban bakeries are the heart and soul of Hialeah, keeping its people fueled with irresponsible amounts of caffeine and the occasional pastelito. It feels like there's a bakery on every corner of this neighborhood. So we narrowed it down to some of our favorites in case you ever want a proper pastelito de guayaba or a fresh loaf of Cuban bread to bribe that rooster next door to shut up.
HIALEAH, FL
La Nueva Fe Bakery

La Nueva Fe is an old school Cuban bakery in Hialeah. They specialize in traditional cakes and sweets, including some of the best buñuelos we’ve ever had. The twists of fluffy cassava dough are fried and then drenched in rich housemade anise syrup. But don’t be fooled by their simplicity, these buñuelos are the only ones we’ve had that have ever come close to Abuela-approved status. They also have great fried empanadas. The ham and cheese ones are the best, using a perfect ratio of ground ham to queso fresco.
HIALEAH, FL
El Indio Bakery

El Indio adds some delicious competition to the Hialeah Cuban bakery scene. They have the typical stuff, but they are known for their pan con chicharron (Cuban bread with pork cracklings mixed in). Hurry here before lunch because it sells out quickly. The desserts are also great. Our favorites are the tres leches cake—it’s super moist, not too sweet, and the meringue is silky smooth.
HIALEAH, FL
