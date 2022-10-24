Read full article on original website
FJB !! LETSGOBRANDON
4d ago
Typical democrats. They create the problem and then tell us how they'll solve the problem that they created and of course ya got democrat activist disguised as journalist selling democrat lies
13abc.com
City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week. The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.
13abc.com
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
13abc.com
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election. Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
13abc.com
DEA to hold 23rd National Drug Take Back Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DEA says the event provides an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in homes...
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
13abc.com
Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship
Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship
13abc.com
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Unison health is opening a...
Man accused of domestic violence threatens to shoot officers, still on the run
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police units responded to Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday night on a domestic violence call after a woman accused the father of her children of assaulting her. According to Toledo police...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
bgindependentmedia.org
Inmate convicted for murder 39 years ago
An inmate in Marion County pled guilty and was convicted of murder for the death of a Toledo woman 39 years ago. Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced that on Thursday (Oct. 27) Kenneth Holmes was convicted of a charge of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of 30-year-old Patricia Ann Heer. Holmes pled guilty to the single count and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Video of TPD officers hitting, arresting person raises questions of procedure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple Toledo police officers appear to repeatedly hit a man while making an arrest in a video posted online. The man who recorded the incident on his phone, David Partin, said it happened the night of Oct. 24 on the corner of Navarre Avenue and Raymer Bouelvard in east Toledo.
13abc.com
Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
13abc.com
Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads
Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads
