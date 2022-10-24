TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.

