Toledo, OH

4d ago

Typical democrats. They create the problem and then tell us how they'll solve the problem that they created and of course ya got democrat activist disguised as journalist selling democrat lies

13abc.com

City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week. The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election. Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

DEA to hold 23rd National Drug Take Back Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DEA says the event provides an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in homes...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Scott High School Bulldogs are on the hunt for state championship

Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning

TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Inmate convicted for murder 39 years ago

An inmate in Marion County pled guilty and was convicted of murder for the death of a Toledo woman 39 years ago. Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced that on Thursday (Oct. 27) Kenneth Holmes was convicted of a charge of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of 30-year-old Patricia Ann Heer. Holmes pled guilty to the single count and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Why it Matters - Claims of a 100% voting record in ads

Toledo-area Jewish community condemns Ye's anti-Semitic comments. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council tells 13abc social media and Ye's comments embolden anti-Semites.
BRYAN, OH

