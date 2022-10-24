ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes in Arkansas

Little Rock (KATV) — For more than 25 years, Central Arkansas residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. A woman who received one of those boxes as a kid has now made it her mission to let others know how it changed her life. Local families in Arkansas will be responsible for filling many of the shoeboxes. The goal this year for Arkansas is to pack nearly 200 thousand shoeboxes for kids in need.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas dentists shares health tips for the Halloween weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cooper Family Dentistry came by KATV studio to talk about the effects of candy on your kid's teeth. Dr. Jordan Cooper explains that kids most commonly get their cavities from candy that sticks in the grooves of their teeth. "Kids get them in those grooves...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in Study says

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new study says Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in, our content partner 40/29 News reported. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
ARKANSAS STATE
$6 million going to Arkansas port project

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities, our content partner 40/29 News reported. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the addition of a water...
ARKANSAS STATE
USDA officials address equity and equality concerns of Arkansans at ALCDC conference

BRINKLEY (KATV) — On Friday, the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation held its 42nd Annual Fall Conference and Membership meeting in Brinkley. Farmers from around the state met with local, state, regional, and national officials of the USDA to address present and future issues and strategies relative to equity and equality for all communities, the state, and the country.
BRINKLEY, AR
Arkansas State Claims Commission changes "off the record" policy after 7OYS investigates

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Claims Commission has changed their communication policy following a Seven On Your Side investigation. It's a follow up story to a story we aired earlier this month on an Arkansas driver's experience trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage to his vehicle. We also reported that the claims commission has only reimbursed drivers $945 since 2017.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released its latest influenza report that details updates on flu activity in the state. ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. It is important...
ARKANSAS STATE

