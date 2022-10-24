Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes in Arkansas
Little Rock (KATV) — For more than 25 years, Central Arkansas residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. A woman who received one of those boxes as a kid has now made it her mission to let others know how it changed her life. Local families in Arkansas will be responsible for filling many of the shoeboxes. The goal this year for Arkansas is to pack nearly 200 thousand shoeboxes for kids in need.
KATV
Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor arrested for felony terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested for felony terroristic threatening. According to the Little Rock police, Diamond Arnold-Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is being held at...
KATV
Arkansas dentists shares health tips for the Halloween weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cooper Family Dentistry came by KATV studio to talk about the effects of candy on your kid's teeth. Dr. Jordan Cooper explains that kids most commonly get their cavities from candy that sticks in the grooves of their teeth. "Kids get them in those grooves...
KATV
Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in Study says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new study says Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in, our content partner 40/29 News reported. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
KATV
$6 million going to Arkansas port project
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities, our content partner 40/29 News reported. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the addition of a water...
KATV
West Helena kidnapping 'victim' whose plea for help reached thousands, has bond set
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bond was set Wednesday for a West Helena kidnapping "victim" and his girlfriend who was accused of hiding him. According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Fredrick Gamble's bond was set at $150,000, a day after authorities said his disappearance was a hoax. Gamble,...
KATV
USDA officials address equity and equality concerns of Arkansans at ALCDC conference
BRINKLEY (KATV) — On Friday, the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation held its 42nd Annual Fall Conference and Membership meeting in Brinkley. Farmers from around the state met with local, state, regional, and national officials of the USDA to address present and future issues and strategies relative to equity and equality for all communities, the state, and the country.
KATV
Arkansas State Claims Commission changes "off the record" policy after 7OYS investigates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Claims Commission has changed their communication policy following a Seven On Your Side investigation. It's a follow up story to a story we aired earlier this month on an Arkansas driver's experience trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage to his vehicle. We also reported that the claims commission has only reimbursed drivers $945 since 2017.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
KATV
Got unwanted prescription drugs? Turn them in on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day this weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Drug Take Back Day is being held this weekend at more than 250 locations across the state. According to the Arkansas Drug Director's office, all members of the public are encouraged to turn in old and unwanted prescription drugs so they can be destroyed in a proper manner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
KATV
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released its latest influenza report that details updates on flu activity in the state. ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. It is important...
KATV
Arkansas AG Rutledge warns the public about fentanyl looking like well-known candy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge warns the public on Thursday about the prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills that look like well-known candy. Halloween is approaching so parents should be made aware of these extremely dangerous drugs and be able to identify signs of a potential overdose.
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
Comments / 0