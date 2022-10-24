Read full article on original website
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
Stephanie McMahon Shares Funny Photo, Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul “Triple H” Levesque
It’s how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together. The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption...
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Bray Wyatt Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, Set to Address Demons, Updated Line-Up
Bray Wyatt has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. Megan Morant has announced that Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s show, as seen in the video below. For those who missed it, Wyatt spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown can be found by clicking here. You...
Wardlow on Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Being AEW Locker Room Leaders
Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as AEW locker room leaders. During an appearance on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was questioned about the backstage situations that have occurred in the company over the past few months, including the All Out brawl, the altercation that took place between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and other similar incidents.
Backstage Latest on CM Punk, The Elite’s Possible AEW Return Date and the All Out Investigation
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the investigation into the AEW All Out backstage fight that was conducted by a third party is said to have been completed just last week. The investigation was concluded with the departure of former AEW producer Ace Steel, the company working on a buy-out...
Backstage News on Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green appears to be returning to WWE after all. Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. According to a new report from PWInsider, Green has completed her contract with Impact Wrestling and will be joining WWE in the near future.
AEW Rampage Live Preview For Tonight’s Show At Mohegan Sun Arena In Uncasville, CT.
All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * In-ring...
Adnan Virk on Working for Vince McMahon, His Overwhelming Experience in WWE
Former WWE RAW commentator Adnan Virk says his brief time with the company was an overwhelming experience. Virk debuted on RAW on April 12, 2021, but was released on May 25 of that year. He recently appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, where he discussed his time as the play-by-play announcer for WWE’s flagship TV show.
WWE NXT Receives Dark Warning from Mystery Character SCRYPTS
WWE NXT will soon welcome Scrypts. On October 21, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Scrypts,” and this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode gave us our first glimpse of the new NXT character. Scrypts was not on the broadcast, but WWE ran a vignette in which...
TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage
Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
KiLynn King on Billy Gunn Being the Reason She’s in AEW, Friday’s NJPW Match, and More
KiLynn King recently spoke with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about her match against SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani at Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view, her match with Chelsea Green and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at the November 12 NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view, and more.
Shawn Michaels Comments on Rumored Plans for Match With Eddie Guerrero
Shawn Michaels made his first appearance after a four-year absence at WWE SummerSlam 2002. This marked the beginning of another run for the WWE Hall of Famer. Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and other wrestlers were among those he faced off against.
Spoilers: WWE’s Creative Plans for Bray Wyatt at Tonight’s SmackDown Tapings
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt would be present at the taping, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt will appear in both episodes. According...
Possible Spoiler: Interesting Name Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite appears to be the night when we see some major returns. As previously reported by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW very soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity. A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg also seemed to hint at some unannounced names appearing on the show.
Solo Sikoa Talks About Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Main Event At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
