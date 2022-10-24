ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
PWMania

Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania

Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight

Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
PWMania

Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special

WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PWMania

Wardlow on Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Being AEW Locker Room Leaders

Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as AEW locker room leaders. During an appearance on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was questioned about the backstage situations that have occurred in the company over the past few months, including the All Out brawl, the altercation that took place between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and other similar incidents.
PWMania

Backstage News on Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE

Chelsea Green appears to be returning to WWE after all. Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. According to a new report from PWInsider, Green has completed her contract with Impact Wrestling and will be joining WWE in the near future.
PWMania

AEW Rampage Live Preview For Tonight’s Show At Mohegan Sun Arena In Uncasville, CT.

All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * In-ring...
PWMania

Adnan Virk on Working for Vince McMahon, His Overwhelming Experience in WWE

Former WWE RAW commentator Adnan Virk says his brief time with the company was an overwhelming experience. Virk debuted on RAW on April 12, 2021, but was released on May 25 of that year. He recently appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, where he discussed his time as the play-by-play announcer for WWE’s flagship TV show.
PWMania

WWE NXT Receives Dark Warning from Mystery Character SCRYPTS

WWE NXT will soon welcome Scrypts. On October 21, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Scrypts,” and this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode gave us our first glimpse of the new NXT character. Scrypts was not on the broadcast, but WWE ran a vignette in which...
PWMania

TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage

Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PWMania

Shawn Michaels Comments on Rumored Plans for Match With Eddie Guerrero

Shawn Michaels made his first appearance after a four-year absence at WWE SummerSlam 2002. This marked the beginning of another run for the WWE Hall of Famer. Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and other wrestlers were among those he faced off against.
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE’s Creative Plans for Bray Wyatt at Tonight’s SmackDown Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt would be present at the taping, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt will appear in both episodes. According...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Interesting Name Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite appears to be the night when we see some major returns. As previously reported by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW very soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity. A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg also seemed to hint at some unannounced names appearing on the show.
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Talks About Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Main Event At WrestleMania

Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.

