Painted Post, NY

Paving projects start in Painted Post

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

PAINTED POST, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Drivers in Painted Post should keep an eye out for roadwork starting this week.

The Village announced that street and parking lot paving projects would begin October 24, 2022. The projects will be split into three phases.

Starting October 24, the following streets and lots will be closed to drivers, customers, and business owners during the day and overnight:

  • North Hamilton from Water St. to High St.
  • Central/Sit-N-Bull parking lot on N. Hamilton
  • W. Hill Rd. from Victory Hwy. to Town of Erwin line
  • W. High St. from Maple to Rand Ave.
  • Maple from Craig Park to W. High St.

The first phase of work will be asphalt milling, immediately followed by Phase 2, DPW Utility repairs, adjustments, and cleaning. Phase 3 will include the actual paving and will go from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4.

