Six start-ups to compete in 2022 AgLaunch365 Livestock Challenge
AgLaunch is hosting six livestock agtech start-ups solving on-farm issues for the 2022 AgLaunch365 Livestock Challenge. Up to five teams will be selected to move forward in the AgLaunch365 Accelerator that include on-farm trials with AgLaunch Farmer Network members. During Livestock Challenge week, teams will have the opportunity to learn...
7 ag stories you might have missed
Did you miss some agricultural news this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out these top headlines in agriculture from around the country. Another union – Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman – voted down a proposed contract with railroad companies on Wednesday, pushing the nation toward a rail strike as soon as next month. A strike could still happen as soon as Nov. 19 unless all 12 rail unions approve their contracts or Congress decides to step in. – Politico.
Farm Progress America, October 27, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on the rising use of autonomous equipment and an upcoming conference focused on the safety and regulation of this futuristic equipment. The two-day conference will be held at the University of Illinois and engage a range of industry professionals. Max shares insight from one organizer, John Shutske, University of Wisconsin farm safety specialist, who shares that the technologies could create more safety on the farm, but rapid advancement of the tech could create risks.
Additional $759 million investment in rural internet
In 2018, USDA introduced the ReConnect Program, which has invested over $1 billion to date to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved rural areas and tribal lands. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department is providing $759 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living...
Use low-stress weaning methods
Weaning may be one of the most stressful times in a calf’s life. Calves may consume less feed and water, which results in poor nutrition. The stress can also depress the immune system, increasing the risk for sickness or death. Any opportunity to reduce the stress contributes to improved health and performance of calves, both during and after weaning.
