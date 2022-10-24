ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodexo approaching pre-pandemic revenues following strong 2022 results

Sodexo is initially forecasting organic growth of up to 10% for its 2023 fiscal year | Photo credit: Sodexo. French catering and food services group Sodexo has credited its target North American market after achieving 21% sales growth in 2022. The company achieved revenues of €21.1bn ($21.2bn) in the 12...
Gail’s Bakery reaches 100 store milestone in the UK

Gail's was recognised as the Best Coffee Chain – UK & Ireland earlier this month at the European Coffee Awards | Photo credit: Gail's. UK bakery café chain Gail’s has opened its 100th site across the country, after ‘experimenting with a new format' for its latest store launch in East Sheen, London.
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice to expand franchise model across Asia Pacific

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice will use its successful Filipino franchise model as a template for further expansion | Photo credit: Famingjia Inventor. CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice has announced plans to build on recent outlet growth and expand throughout the Asia Pacific region, where it currently operates 82 sites.
Indonesia’s Jago raises $2.2m investment to expand mobile café business

Jago currently offers consumers pick-up and delivery services via a mobile app | Photo credit: Jago. Indonesian startup Jago has announced the completion of a $2.2m pre-Series A funding round which will help the business expand its mobile café fleet to 200. Launched in June 2020, Jago operates electric...
Berjaya Food to open 40 new Starbucks outlets across Malaysia

The US coffee giant opened its first Malaysian store in December 1998 in Kuala Lumpur | Photo credit: Starbucks. Berjaya Food Bhd plans to open 40 new Starbucks stores across Malaysia by July 2023. Starbucks’ Malaysian franchisee will target urban and rural markets, particularly in metropolitan towns across the country,...
Q&A: Minor Figures CEO, Stuart Forsyth

Stuart Forsyth, CEO, Minor Figures | Photo credit: Minor Figures. Founded in 2015, London-based oatmilk and ready-to-drink coffee brand Minor Figures is available. across retail stores and coffee shops in 40 countries. In March 2022, the company forecasted 100% year-on-year sales growth as it launched its oatmilk into 700 Tesco...
Navigating New York’s new normal

New York has long captured imaginations around the world. A melting pot of cultures and cuisines, the five boroughs represent boundless opportunity tempered with fierce competition, fast-paced lifestyles and notoriously discerning consumers. As famous Brooklynite Howard Schultz wrote in his book, Pour Your Heart Into It: “New York held special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In other coffee business news… 21-27 October 2022

Oatly has penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to the Specialty Coffee Association | Photo credit: Ben Garratt. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. Oatly froths over SCA barista championship milk rule. Swedish alternative dairy brand Oatly has penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to the...
TEXAS STATE
Former Luckin execs launch Cotti Coffee in China

Charles Lu (left) and Jenny Qian (right) at Luckin Coffee's Nasdaq listing in May 2019 | Photo credit: Nasdaq. Former Luckin Coffee executives Charles Lu and Jenny Qian have returned to the coffee industry with a new coffee shop brand. Lu and Qian, formerly Chairman and CEO of China’s Luckin...
Starbucks Korea appoints Son Jung-hyun as new CEO

Jung-hyun succeeds outgoing CEO Song Ho-seop who oversaw a highly-publicised PR misstep and major product recall earlier this year | Photo credit: rawkkim. Son Jung-hyun has been announced as Starbucks Korea’s new CEO as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the country and draw a line under PR missteps arrising from a major product recall.

