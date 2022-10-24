Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Sodexo approaching pre-pandemic revenues following strong 2022 results
Sodexo is initially forecasting organic growth of up to 10% for its 2023 fiscal year | Photo credit: Sodexo. French catering and food services group Sodexo has credited its target North American market after achieving 21% sales growth in 2022. The company achieved revenues of €21.1bn ($21.2bn) in the 12...
Gail’s Bakery reaches 100 store milestone in the UK
Gail's was recognised as the Best Coffee Chain – UK & Ireland earlier this month at the European Coffee Awards | Photo credit: Gail's. UK bakery café chain Gail’s has opened its 100th site across the country, after ‘experimenting with a new format' for its latest store launch in East Sheen, London.
Average UK household is hoarding £800 of unworn fashion in their wardrobes as a third of people admit they own too many clothes but still plan to buy more
We have almost £800 worth of unworn clothes in our wardrobes – but one in three of us intend to buy even more. A poll of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent admit they have too many clothes, but can’t resist the lure of a new outfit.
Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM
WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co will build Poland's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision aiming to reduce the country's carbon emissions and phase out coal.
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice to expand franchise model across Asia Pacific
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice will use its successful Filipino franchise model as a template for further expansion | Photo credit: Famingjia Inventor. CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice has announced plans to build on recent outlet growth and expand throughout the Asia Pacific region, where it currently operates 82 sites.
Indonesia’s Jago raises $2.2m investment to expand mobile café business
Jago currently offers consumers pick-up and delivery services via a mobile app | Photo credit: Jago. Indonesian startup Jago has announced the completion of a $2.2m pre-Series A funding round which will help the business expand its mobile café fleet to 200. Launched in June 2020, Jago operates electric...
Berjaya Food to open 40 new Starbucks outlets across Malaysia
The US coffee giant opened its first Malaysian store in December 1998 in Kuala Lumpur | Photo credit: Starbucks. Berjaya Food Bhd plans to open 40 new Starbucks stores across Malaysia by July 2023. Starbucks’ Malaysian franchisee will target urban and rural markets, particularly in metropolitan towns across the country,...
Q&A: Minor Figures CEO, Stuart Forsyth
Stuart Forsyth, CEO, Minor Figures | Photo credit: Minor Figures. Founded in 2015, London-based oatmilk and ready-to-drink coffee brand Minor Figures is available. across retail stores and coffee shops in 40 countries. In March 2022, the company forecasted 100% year-on-year sales growth as it launched its oatmilk into 700 Tesco...
Navigating New York’s new normal
New York has long captured imaginations around the world. A melting pot of cultures and cuisines, the five boroughs represent boundless opportunity tempered with fierce competition, fast-paced lifestyles and notoriously discerning consumers. As famous Brooklynite Howard Schultz wrote in his book, Pour Your Heart Into It: “New York held special...
In other coffee business news… 21-27 October 2022
Oatly has penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to the Specialty Coffee Association | Photo credit: Ben Garratt. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. Oatly froths over SCA barista championship milk rule. Swedish alternative dairy brand Oatly has penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to the...
Former Luckin execs launch Cotti Coffee in China
Charles Lu (left) and Jenny Qian (right) at Luckin Coffee's Nasdaq listing in May 2019 | Photo credit: Nasdaq. Former Luckin Coffee executives Charles Lu and Jenny Qian have returned to the coffee industry with a new coffee shop brand. Lu and Qian, formerly Chairman and CEO of China’s Luckin...
Starbucks Korea appoints Son Jung-hyun as new CEO
Jung-hyun succeeds outgoing CEO Song Ho-seop who oversaw a highly-publicised PR misstep and major product recall earlier this year | Photo credit: rawkkim. Son Jung-hyun has been announced as Starbucks Korea’s new CEO as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the country and draw a line under PR missteps arrising from a major product recall.
