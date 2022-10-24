STATESVILLE, N.C.– Kenny Dotson loves Halloween. He spends lots of time getting his yard ready with hanging body parts, skeletons and so much more. He puts all the time and effort into the project because he wants to put a smile on the faces of his neighbors and people passing by. There’s no charge for people who want to stop by and enjoy what Dotson has created. If you ride by the Eufola Road home, be sure to honk your horn. Dotson says it takes him 100 hours to get the yard completed. This year he got started on things a little earlier. He started pulling things out on Labor Day.

