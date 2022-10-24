Read full article on original website
Healthy Headlines: Rise In RSV Cases
CHARLOTTE, NC — A common respiratory virus – RSV – is surging, landing many children in the hospital. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, is here to talk about RSV – what it is and what parents need to know about it.
Flu Cases Rise Among Kids
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu cases are on the rise among kids in the Charlotte area, as hospitals across the country deal with three respiratory illnesses at once: flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Doctors with Atrium Health say they’re now seeing more kids in local hospitals test positive for the flu. Pediatricians say it’s an early surge in the flu season, since they typically don’t see this many flu cases until December or January.
Veterinarians Reporting “Outbreak” Of Canine Influenza Virus, Cough Usually First Symptom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians around Charlotte are reporting thousands of cases of a new strain of Canine Influenza Virus. The first symptom is often a cough. Liz McCormick’s dog Watson, is back to his happy and energetic self more than a month after he was diagnosed with the H3N2 variant of Canine Influenza Virus.
Get A Free Vitals Check At AFC Urgent Care Monroe Road Today, October 26th
CHARLOTTE, NC — Get a free vitals check at AFC Urgent Care Monroe Road today, October 26th from 10 AM to 4 PM. AFC Urgent Care is located at 4128 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, NC 28205.
Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school. Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte. “It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura...
DIY Halloween Makeup Takes Glam To Gore
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A local makeup artist, Allie Gallardo had her sights on becoming a celebrity makeup artist. But then she got bored with the glamorous looks she was creating on people. She decided to go a different route. She began performing special effects makeup. She can make a fake scar look real and a live person look dead. She shared some of her DIY Halloween makeup tips with WCCB Charlotte.
Local Halloween Display Makes People Scream And Stare
STATESVILLE, N.C.– Kenny Dotson loves Halloween. He spends lots of time getting his yard ready with hanging body parts, skeletons and so much more. He puts all the time and effort into the project because he wants to put a smile on the faces of his neighbors and people passing by. There’s no charge for people who want to stop by and enjoy what Dotson has created. If you ride by the Eufola Road home, be sure to honk your horn. Dotson says it takes him 100 hours to get the yard completed. This year he got started on things a little earlier. He started pulling things out on Labor Day.
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
Amazing Maize Maze at Historic Rural Hill
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Fall is in the air! The Rising team made their way up to Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville to check out the Amazing Maize Maze. The maze is open until November 6, rain or shine. You can bring food, have a picnic and there’s even apple cider and spiked apple cider for the adults.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
Crime Stoppers Reward Doubles In Unsolved Murder Of Edy Alvarado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Crime Stoppers reward has doubled in the unsolved murder of Edy Alvarado in South Charlotte. He was killed near the 10800 block of Southern Loop Blvd on October 9, 2021. CMPD says he was shot in the chest. The Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward amount to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.
Do My Job: Scarrigan Farms
MOORESVILLE, NC– If you’re looking for seasonal spooky fun, Scarrigan Farms has it all; with home grown pumpkins, homemade apple cider donuts and one of the spookiest haunted trails in the state. In this week’s Do My Job WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald takes us to the 275 acre farm to see how the owners transform it into a popular Halloween attraction.
Students and Bus Driver Exposed To Unknown Chemical
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old student passed out after being exposed to an unknown chemical substance on a school bus Wednesday at Indian Land High School. Officials say the bus driver and several other students were also exposed. Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the school around...
Charlotte Firefighter Awarded Medal Of Valor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighter Michael Cunningham received the medal of valor Wednesday after protecting a civilian during an active shooting. On Oct. 4, Cunningham was at the Harris Teeter in the Berewick Town Centre buying lunch for his fire house when he heard someone screaming about a shooting in the parking lot.
North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
Judge Denies Bond For Suspect In Shooting Death Of CATS Bus Driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge denied bond Thursday for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. Rivera’s fiance and mother pleaded with the judge to keep Darian Thavychith behind bars. “He should not be let out. He’s a terror to society. He could...
Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle
CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
Charlotte Baker Helping To Feed Families In Ukraine
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — A family owned bakery in Charlotte is going above and beyond the call of duty for the people of Ukraine. Manolo’s Bakery on Central Avenue continues to make a huge impact, while worlds away. One bite at a time. Helping others is nothing new...
Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby
YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Shoemaker was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina Wednesday morning. Shoemaker escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Guards says it appears he used a blanket to cover the...
