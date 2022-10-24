Read full article on original website
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
AEW Dynamite Tickets for Broomfield, Co and Los Angeles, Ca Go on Sale Today
AEW will be taping live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage at the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO on December 28th and The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on January 11th. Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase at 10am ET on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.
WWE NXT Receives Dark Warning from Mystery Character SCRYPTS
WWE NXT will soon welcome Scrypts. On October 21, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Scrypts,” and this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode gave us our first glimpse of the new NXT character. Scrypts was not on the broadcast, but WWE ran a vignette in which...
Video: AEW Dynamite: Norfolk, VA. Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As always, ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW’s official YouTube...
Speculation About the Future of WWE Money in the Bank Matches
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will reportedly produce fewer “gimmick” premium live events in 2023. It is highly likely that Hell in a Cell will be one of the gimmick shows that is canceled, but it is also possible that it will not be the only one. WrestleVotes...
WWE SmackDown Potentially Airing on FS1 Again Next Week
Ratings are expected to drop whenever a show is moved to a different time slot, but when a show is moved to a completely different station, ratings will drop even more than usual, and this is something that WWE faces with SmackDown around this time every year due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series.
Mandy Rose Achieves Significant Milestone as WWE NXT Women’s Champion
It has been one year since Mandy Rose won the NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. Today, October 26, is the one-year anniversary of Rose’s reign as champion. She has made nine successful title defenses since earning...
William Regal Recalls Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t
AEW’s William Regal recently highlighted working with Sasha Banks while he was in WWE on a recent episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, recalling the first time he met The Boss in Boston, when she came to a WWE TV taping as an extra. “When I first...
KiLynn King on Billy Gunn Being the Reason She’s in AEW, Friday’s NJPW Match, and More
KiLynn King recently spoke with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about her match against SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani at Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view, her match with Chelsea Green and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at the November 12 NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view, and more.
AEW Rampage Live Preview For Tonight’s Show At Mohegan Sun Arena In Uncasville, CT.
All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division.
People in AEW Are Pushing for MJF to Become a Babyface
People in AEW want MJF to fully embrace the babyface role, Bryan Alvarez stated on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live. Since his return to All Out, MJF has been met with big pops. Alvarez said, “Ever since he came back, the fans have wanted to cheer him. When...
People Within AEW Have Described CM Punk as “Desperate” and a “Total Psycho”
As PWMania.com previously reported, new details about CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite backstage following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV were discovered, including a claim that Punk’s dog was hurt. AEW employees provided quotes to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com regarding the allegation. A source close to The...
Eddie Kingston Comments on Why There Has Been Backstage Turmoil in AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston allegedly got into a verbal altercation on August 10th, 2022 in Minneapolis, at AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event, which resulted in Kingston’s two-week suspension. Kingston discussed the reasons behind the backstage turmoil during an appearance on the...
TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage
Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
News Regarding WWE’s Holiday TV Schedule
Everyone, including WWE, is gearing up for the holiday season. PWInsider.com reported on WWE’s current plans for December television episodes. Except for December 23rd, WWE will air live episodes of SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the week before and then tape the December 23 episode at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 10/25/22
The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 716,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers. It received a 0.15 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week...
Several Eyewitnesses Say the CM Punk Dog Story is False, Update on The Elite
There were just a few hours until AEW Dynamite, and there were rumors that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would be making a comeback. CM Punk’s camp received word that Larry, Punk’s dog, had been injured in the altercation that broke out backstage following AEW All Out.
AEW Dark Results – October 25, 2022
Isaiah Brown delivers a knee then he ascends to the top but Lance Archer moves out of the way and hits a shoulder tackle. Archer chokeslams Brown then delivers an overhead suplex followed by a lariat. He delivers a forearm to Brown’s chest, then hits a few back elbows. He...
