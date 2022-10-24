Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
PWMania
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
PWMania
PWI Women’s Top 20 Revealed, Stardom Wrestler Syuri Ranks #1
Syuri topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 15th annual list of the world’s top 150 women’s wrestlers, based on criteria such as in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality/breadth of competition, and activity (minimum of 10 matches or 6 months). The criteria are based on the dates October 1, 2021-September 15, 2022.
PWMania
Is CM Punk’s Pro Wrestling Career Over?
In September, after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event, the very well-known altercation between CM Punk and members of the Elite took place. A physical situation that has resulted in the suspensions of many, the release of Ace Steel, and holds the future of all of these men in the balance. Now, the Elite is in a unique situation, given their EVP status, so it leads one to believe that they will return to the company at some point in time. The career of CM Punk, however, is not so cut and dry. Already embroiled in a very public shoot situation with “Hangman” Adam Page, not to mention going into business for himself verbally at the post-All Out presser, Punk may have found a way to kill what was left of his career in AEW, both with injuries and with his attitude. Today, let’s take a look at whether there is any room for Punk to ever return again to the wrestling business.
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
PWMania
Wardlow on Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Being AEW Locker Room Leaders
Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as AEW locker room leaders. During an appearance on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was questioned about the backstage situations that have occurred in the company over the past few months, including the All Out brawl, the altercation that took place between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and other similar incidents.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE’s Creative Plans for Bray Wyatt at Tonight’s SmackDown Tapings
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt would be present at the taping, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt will appear in both episodes. According...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Interesting Name Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite appears to be the night when we see some major returns. As previously reported by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW very soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity. A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg also seemed to hint at some unannounced names appearing on the show.
PWMania
KiLynn King on Billy Gunn Being the Reason She’s in AEW, Friday’s NJPW Match, and More
KiLynn King recently spoke with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about her match against SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani at Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view, her match with Chelsea Green and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at the November 12 NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view, and more.
PWMania
Backstage News on Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green appears to be returning to WWE after all. Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. According to a new report from PWInsider, Green has completed her contract with Impact Wrestling and will be joining WWE in the near future.
PWMania
Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud
As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown. If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would...
PWMania
Booker T Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE NXT Superstars
Booker T recently offered high praise for Carmelo Hayes and JD McDonagh. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and newest addition to the NXT commentary team spoke about his move to the brand, as well as the aforementioned pair of talents from the brand during the latest installment of his podcast.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Talks Highly Of Honorary Uce Shirt Segment From WWE SmackDown (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth interview to promote some upcoming WWE programming. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment on the September 23rd edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown getting over with the fans and being one of the best things he’s ever done.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/26/22)
As we continue down the road toward Full Gear, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Dynamite will feature Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competing against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Additionally, Swerve In Our Glory will compete against IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.
PWMania
CM Punk’s Dog Reportedly Injured During Backstage Fight at AEW All Out
More information about the AEW All Out media scrum fight has emerged today. The most recent is from CM Punk’s camp. Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman confirmed previous reports that AEW had not reached out to Punk following the incident, and sources say Punk was asked to remain silent during the investigation and agreed.
PWMania
WWE NXT Receives Dark Warning from Mystery Character SCRYPTS
WWE NXT will soon welcome Scrypts. On October 21, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Scrypts,” and this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode gave us our first glimpse of the new NXT character. Scrypts was not on the broadcast, but WWE ran a vignette in which...
PWMania
People Within AEW Have Described CM Punk as “Desperate” and a “Total Psycho”
As PWMania.com previously reported, new details about CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite backstage following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV were discovered, including a claim that Punk’s dog was hurt. AEW employees provided quotes to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com regarding the allegation. A source close to The...
PWMania
Adnan Virk on Working for Vince McMahon, His Overwhelming Experience in WWE
Former WWE RAW commentator Adnan Virk says his brief time with the company was an overwhelming experience. Virk debuted on RAW on April 12, 2021, but was released on May 25 of that year. He recently appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, where he discussed his time as the play-by-play announcer for WWE’s flagship TV show.
PWMania
The Great Muta Added to the NJPW x Stardom Historic X Over Event
The legendary Great Muta, who in the midst of his retirement tour, will step into a NJPW ring one last time on November 20th as he has been added to the NJPW x Stardom Historic X Over Event. The Great Muta will be teaming with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano...
