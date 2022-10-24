In September, after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event, the very well-known altercation between CM Punk and members of the Elite took place. A physical situation that has resulted in the suspensions of many, the release of Ace Steel, and holds the future of all of these men in the balance. Now, the Elite is in a unique situation, given their EVP status, so it leads one to believe that they will return to the company at some point in time. The career of CM Punk, however, is not so cut and dry. Already embroiled in a very public shoot situation with “Hangman” Adam Page, not to mention going into business for himself verbally at the post-All Out presser, Punk may have found a way to kill what was left of his career in AEW, both with injuries and with his attitude. Today, let’s take a look at whether there is any room for Punk to ever return again to the wrestling business.

